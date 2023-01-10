Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher known as Eddie Dalton, was arrested Dec. 7. and charged with filing a false report that he was stabbed Dec. 5. The incident resulted in a lockdown called a ‘hold’ at the school Dec. 5. He said in a Monday phone interview he has retired. His next court date is March 7.
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired.
Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I have retired,” Dalton said by phone Monday afternoon. “According to my attorneys, I shouldn’t comment at this time.”
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and school board Chairman Randall Jones also indicated Dalton had retired. A school official last month had initially indicated Dalton was ineligible for retirement. Jones said he didn’t know all the details but that unused sick leave can be counted toward employment time needed for Tennessee retirement.
Dalton, 53, had worked about 25 years as a middle school band director, starting in 1998 at Colonial Heights Middle and then starting in August 2021 at Sullivan Heights Middle, formed with the merger of Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens middle schools.
A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigation that included interviewing more than 100 faculty, staff and students at Sullivan Heights and viewing security video found no indication of two male students, one of whom Dalton reported stabbed him Dec. 5 in a school hallway with a hobby-type knife.
Dalton, an active drummer and marching band competition judge, was charged and arrested Dec. 7. He was arraigned on Dec. 8 and has his next General Sessions Court date on March 7 in Kingsport. He was treated for his wounds Dec. 5 at a local hospital, school officials have said.
Dalton was suspended without pay on Dec. 9 in a letter from Rafalowski. The letter to Dalton is in his personnel file, obtained with a public records request last month.
“If you wish to resign or retire rather than face or contest the enclosed charges (of dismissal), please confirm the same to me as soon as possible in writing, either by email or by signed letter. I regret that it has come to this, but your recent actions have left me no other choice,” Rafalowski wrote to Dalton.
Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach on Dec. 16 indicated the charges “were not included” in the public records request “because those charges are not formalized as of yet.”