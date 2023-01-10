Harold Dalton

Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher known as Eddie Dalton, was arrested Dec. 7. and charged with filing a false report that he was stabbed Dec. 5. The incident resulted in a lockdown called a ‘hold’ at the school Dec. 5. He said in a Monday phone interview he has retired. His next court date is March 7.

BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired.

Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.

