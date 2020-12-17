NASHVILLE — A statewide survey conducted by Cygnal that was completed in early November 2020 explores how Tennessee parents feel about the state’s public education landscape.
While the overarching sentiment is generally positive, more than two-thirds of parents want to see “a lot” or “some” changes to the state’s public schools. Specifically, most parents surveyed express interest in improving technology investments in public schools, strengthening the focus on outcomes and accountability, expanding the opportunity to select the school and programs that best fit their child’s unique needs.
“Making our public education system better needs to be a priority in Tennessee. I know this can be done through individual learning plans for my children and children across the state, and I hope that people will take time to listen to the voices of parents like me who know our children best,” said Victoria Gordon, a Nashville PROPEL parent advocate.
Top findings from the survey include:
- 84% of parents agree public school funding should be used to ensure that all students attend schools that are modern and equipped with up-to-date technology.
- 82% agree public school funding should be allocated in a way that focuses on ensuring positive academic outcomes for all students.
- The same percentage of parents (82%) also agree public schools should provide appropriate support services like academic, career, and social and emotional counseling for all students and families, and that public schools should provide individualized learning plans for all students that detail the strategies, accommodations, and goals to help each child be successful.
The survey also offers insight into parents’ priorities for policymakers and school administrators.
Eight in 10 parents want more education options so they can determine the best fit for their child’s education, and 77% of parents believe they should have the ability to send their children to any public school (at their grade level) — and not be restricted to the school to which they are zoned.
Parents also want to see successful schools expanded to serve more kids and think high-performing schools should have more autonomy and serve as models for lower-performing schools.
In addition, parents indicated a strong interest in enhanced accountability in public education. Eighty percent of those surveyed believe the state should develop a school-specific report card to inform parents of how their child’s school is performing.
Nearly three-quarters of parents (71%) agree annual standardized testing is important to make sure students are making good academic progress.
“As parents, we want to know whether or not our children are on grade level, we want true communication and training on ways we can help support our children’s education, and we want students who need them to receive additional support services so they can learn – especially during this time of virtual learning and the pandemic,” said Teresena Medlock, a Memphis parent.
Survey Methodology: This probabilistic survey was conducted Oct. 28, 2020 – Nov. 3, 2020 with 500 Tennessee parents of school-aged children.
It has a margin of error of +-4.38%. Parents were interviewed via a secure online portal. The survey was weighted to a universe of Tennessee parents. The survey findings are online.