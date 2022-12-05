BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the poll.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board’s meeting on Thursday.

