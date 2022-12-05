BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the poll.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board’s meeting on Thursday.
The BOE requested the survey, to be discussed at the group’s Jan. 10 meeting, as background in the discussion about whether to perform long-term repairs on the leaking Sullivan Heights Middle School pool.
The system also has pools at Sullivan Central Middle and Sullivan East High schools, and Rafalowski has said pools are among the most expensive facilities the school system operates and maintains.
A group of swim team members and swimming supporters has urged the board to maintain all three pools and consider middle school and physical education swimming, although Rafalowski said schools have had issues getting certified swimming instructors on the faculties.
The school district has only two swim teams: one at West Ridge High School that uses the Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights pools as well as the Kingsport Aquatic Center, and one at Sullivan East High School.
In the survey, 96 middle schoolers indicated interest in a middle school swim team and 652 did not.
As for interest in a high school team, the score was 71 with and 681 without.
Of the middle schoolers, 10 were on a swim team and 726 not. And ranking swimming abilities, 206 put down beginner, 404 intermediate and 110 proficient.
The sport drawing the most interest was basketball at 250, followed by football at 187, track at 176, volleyball at 151, soccer at 135, swimming at 96, tennis at 90, cross country at 86, golf at 76 and wrestling at 74.
A copy of the full survey results is attached to the online version of this story.