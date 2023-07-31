BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s public school system may sell some surplus land north of West Ridge High School via online auction after all.
The two acres of Sullivan County Schools property on Henry Harr Road is drawing interest after the online auction closed with no bids, enough so that officials of the public school system said they may consider reopening bidding online.
HENRY HARR ROAD REAL ESTATE
The school system listed an acre with a two-story farmhouse and a four-car garage and another adjacent acre on an online auction that ran July 19 through July 24 and drew no individual bids. Both parcels were then listed under one option to buy July 25, an auction that also drew no bids on the pair of properties combined.
The minimum bids were $50,000 for the vacant lot and $75,000 for the house, garage and lot. If either of the individual properties had drawn bids, buying them together would have required bidding 10% more than the highest individual bid or bids.
INTEREST CAME AFTER BIDDING CLOSED
Ironically, school board Chairman Randall Jones said the interest in the property started after newspaper articles reporting no bids on it, apparently drawing the attention of potential buyers
“After the fact, we had several calls of interest,” Jones said at the end of the called meeting.
“The news story helped,” Jones said after the meeting. “It was on the front page we got no bids.”
He said one was a written offer that met the minimum purchase price on the house parcel, another potential bidder simply missed the bid deadline, while another person from out of the immediate area reported an interested client.
Jones said school board attorney Chris McCarty advised the board could reopen the bids for one or two days without having to reopen them for a full week.
In addition, Jones said he discussed the possibility of trading land with a nearby property owner, who attended an open house July 15 at the surplus property, at or adjacent to 899 Henry Harr Road.
Jones said the potential trade would involve roughly the same amount of property and would give the school system a better position for building an access road leading into Airport Parkway.
POSSIBLE ACTION COMING AUG. 8
Jones said the board would have the Henry Harr property as an action item at the Aug. 8 voting board meeting.
Aside from reopening the bids, other options would include a live on-site auction by an auctioneer or putting the property in the hands of a real estate agency. In addition, the board could reset the minimums for a new online auction to be held soon or could wait a while to hold another online auction.