SURGOINSVILLE — Surgoinsville Middle School took first place in the Tennessee Regional Exhibition portion of the Future City competition, a national competition that asks middle school students to think about making the world a better place.
The students gave their presentation to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its meeting on Thursday.
The school entered the project as part of a new club, the Career Technical Student Organization, started by Vice Principal Kevin Hilton.
“CTSO is all about introducing our middle school students to what they’re going to see at the high school level,” Hilton said.
This is the first time the school has entered the Future City competition. They decided to enter after Hilton was contacted by Reuben Robertson, an engineer in Johnson City.
Robertson helped start the Tennessee branch of the competition, and after a slowdown from the pandemic in September 2021, he contacted several schools about joining the competition.
“I was making quite a few calls last September to a lot of schools in the area,” Robertson said at the BOE meeting. “I’ll tell you, Kevin is the only teacher that I talked to in probably dozens of schools that not only took up the call but enthusiastically took the call.”
The Future City competition requires middle school students to imagine, research, design and build a future city that could exist in 100 years. This year’s competition focused on the theme of being waste-free.
The students were required to submit a project plan, an essay describing the attributes of their city and how it answered this year’s challenge of being waste-free, build a physical model of their city using recycled materials, create a slideshow about their city, a video presentation and participate in a 10-minute question- and-answer session with the judging panel.
The Future City team consisted of four students: fifth-grader Haylee Carver, seventh-grader Gavin Burnette and eighth-graders Ava Collier and Lauren Gillespie.
The four students at SMS created Süßwasser City. The name means clean water and clean air in German. Their city population is 75,000, with 75% of residents working as farmers.
One way the city is waste-free is it is completely electric and has an electric train. The students created this train by using a battery-powered magnetic train that travels through copper wire. The students also came up with a wastewater treatment plant that helps to reduce pollution.
The essay also describes the city’s infrastructure, local schools and government businesses.
Hilton said he felt many emotions when he found out they had won the competition.
“The students did all of the work,” Hilton said. “They persevered and came out on top. I am very proud of them.”
Director of Hawkins County Schools Matt Hixson was happy to learn the SMS team took first place.
“I am excited to hear that Mr. Kevin Hilton and his team of talented and creative students have won the (Regional Exhibition portion of the) Future City competition,” Hixson said. “Mr. Hilton has brought his love for career-technical education and his love for students to Surgoinsville Middle School as assistant principal. His students have bought into his enthusiasm, and their hard work has paid off. The board and I were able to see this amazing project at the last board meeting. The team of students who tackled the challenge and researched what was needed to meet and exceed the objectives did an amazing job.”
SMS did not enter the portion of the regional competition that qualifies for the national contest. Hilton said weather-related absences caused them to miss school days, and they wanted more time to work on the project.
SMS will receive a $100 prize and an award, which Hilton said could be a plaque or trophy.