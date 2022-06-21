BLOUNTVILLE — An online petition seeks to reverse the Sullivan County Board of Education's closure of Innovation Academy. As of Tuesday evening, the petition had drawn almost 300 signatures.
The petition to save the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school was started by Heather Imburgia, mother of a would-be eighth-grade IA student who has attended sixth and seventh grade there. The petition seeks to reverse a budget-driven decision by the board to end the program, which would have entered its 10th year this August.
PARENTS WANTS VOICES HEARD
Imburgia said she wants the voices of IA supporters heard. The school board's proposed budget, approved by the board on June 6, includes cutting out the $425,825 in annual expenses for IA. That includes pay of $350,000 for five teachers and $75,852 for two bus routes serving IA, which was housed at Sullivan Central Middle School.
The school started as a joint program of Sullivan County and Kingsport City schools in 2012 and housed at the old Brookside Elementary in Bloomingdale. After KCS left the program two years later, IA moved to Holston Middle School and then to Central Middle when that school was housed at the old Central High in August 2021.
"At this point, I am planning to attend anything between now and the time it is finalized by the commission. I know it’s not likely to change the outcome, but I don’t want to let it die without a solid fight to the end," Imburgia said Tuesday via a Facebook message to a Kingsport Times News reporter.
The budget goes before the County Commission's Budget Committee on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for discussion. It was presented to the committee on June 15.
"I've had a few emails, not a lot," Jones said. "It's a budgetary decision." At the June 6 meeting, the board also voted to cut five other school bus routes from the budget as a cost-savings measure.
"No one has lost a job," Jones said. Of the five IA teachers, he said two moved to other school systems and three remained with Sullivan County and were transferred to other available teaching positions for which they were qualified.
"Innovation Academy takes a hands-on, project-based alternative approach to traditional classroom learning -- suited to those students that are engineering minded, squirrelly inquisitors, or who struggle to focus in a traditional classroom settings," Imburgia said in the petition.
Parents and students rallied to save the school at the April 7 meeting but were told no action item was on the agenda. The matter was discussed in a retreat later, and the proposed budget presented to the school board, with no IA funding, was approved 6-1 on June 6.
The lone no vote was from member Paul Robinson, who among other things said he thought the IA community deserved more notice of the staff recommendation.
"Parents of students at Innovation Academy were given no warning of the closure or time to rally community support and apply for grants. Several parents and students spoke out on behalf of their support for Innovation Academy at a school board meeting prior to the end of school based on only rumors. When they realized that Innovation Academy was not even on the agenda, they dropped their guard," Imburgia wrote in the petition.
"Due to COVID protocols through most of the year, there were fewer opportunities for parents to engage and create a network to communicate and make each other aware," Imburgia said. "Very few parents were even aware of the rumors (as teachers were not allowed to inform the students or parents), much less the closure — many finding out while on summer vacation. There still has been no official notification to the parents."
She in the petition said 3.5 million STEM jobs will need to be filled by 2025 with median hourly STEM wages of $38.85, adding that "parents and local organizations should be given the opportunity to help provide funding ahead of any closure consideration."
She wrote that many parents "with children currently attending Innovation Academy are considering home schooling or attending schools outside of the district, should the closure stand. The district will lose funding for those students, negating predicted savings." The state funding works out to a less than $10,000 per student, and IA has 77 students at school year's end.
She said STEM companies like Eastman Chemical won't step in to help IA "unless the vote is reversed, as they can not go against publicly elected official’s votes." Finally, she said "non-traditional students have found their equals, their support, their way of learning, and their home at Innovation Academy."
STUDENTS SPEAK FOR IA
Students also spoke out in comments on why they signed the petition.
"I was one of the students who spoke out during the meetings. I am not OK with the school board betraying our trust and sneaking it into the agenda," student Verona Mitchell wrote of her reason for signing the petition. "This school is the best that I have ever been to. I would like to continue going to my beloved school again for the last year of my middle school. In fact, it isn’t just a school, but my family and home."
"I am (was) a rising 8th grader at Innovation Academy," Tierstyn Crowe wrote as her reason for signing the petition.
"I believe the school system's attempt to sweep the closing of our school under the rug is disgraceful. As Katelynn Mitchell stated in a previous comment, 'Those who hold anxiety (etc.) could find their place without having to worry about being judged.' IA is a school where we can all get along, learn, and build lifelong friendships that will withstand the test of time (not to mention our astounding test scores)."
She pointed out it was ranked No. 71 out of all Tennessee middle schools and No. 1 of all Sullivan County middle schools.
"Both our reading and math skills are well above state average," Katelynn wrote. "From a non-statistical standpoint, I have met so many unique individuals (all of which my friends) that come from so many places and have so many different personalities. We also have five outstanding teachers, each of which have helped us grow (in both knowledge and as a person) giving up my family at IA would be heartbreaking."