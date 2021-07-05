Some Kingsport City Schools students participated in the KCS Summer Learning Experience and the YMCA of Greater Kingsport summer programs. Both were held at various locations around town. Clockwise from top: Rising second- and third-graders play Gaga Ball at Johnson Elementary School; rising fifth-graders Bentley M. and Alyssa A. demonstrate the Pu’ili sticks from Hawaii in the classroom of Johnson Elementary teacher Shawuna Slemp; Tallia Phelps instructs a group of rising fifth-graders on compound words and character changes in the library of Jackson Elementary School.
featured
Summer school, YMCA programs in Kingsport serve youth
Tags
Rick Wagner
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today