BLOUNTVILLE — Summertime was also learning and fun time last month in Sullivan County Schools.
The Board of Education learned Thursday from Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles that the Summer Quest program funded by the state served 590 rising first- through eighth-graders and was enjoyed by “the adults as much as the kids.”
Funding for the June program, which includes no testing but has academic components, is uncertain for next year, but Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said during Thursday’s work session, before the voting meeting, that school system officials are hopeful that state funding will continue.
Buckles also reported that in June summer school 73 middle school students who were on track to repeat a grade instead were promoted because they attended the session. This was the first year for middle schoolers to participate.
The summer school serves students in grades 6-12, an expansion from past summer schools which served only grades 9-12.
All told, Buckles said, 18 more students across the district could have gone to summer school but didn’t. In addition, Buckles said 69 high school students earned either one or two credits. Both middle and high school summer school students attended either West Ridge High or Sullivan East High.
Rafalowski said state evaluators were pleased with the program after a visit late in the month.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse at the Kingsport City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday said KCS got the same thumbs-up from a state evaluator after a visit near the end of the month.
