Aug. 7, 2020 Sullivan County school board meeting

This is a shot from the virtual Sullivan County school board meeting, a called session that lasted 3.5 hours Friday. The board voted to go from virtual to hybrid learning effective Aug. 24.

 RICK WAGNER

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools' fall sports, including football, will proceed under Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association or TSSAA regulations.

At a called virtual meeting Friday, the Board of Education voted 7-0  to proceed with fall sports under Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 55. That allows fall sports, including contact sports such as football.

The vote came at the end of a 3½-hour meeting in which the board voted to restart some in-person learning in a hybrid model Aug. 24, with students going in person two days a week and virtually three days. The football season is to start Aug. 21.