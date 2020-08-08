BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools' fall sports, including football, will proceed under Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association or TSSAA regulations.
At a called virtual meeting Friday, the Board of Education voted 7-0 to proceed with fall sports under Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 55. That allows fall sports, including contact sports such as football.
The vote came at the end of a 3½-hour meeting in which the board voted to restart some in-person learning in a hybrid model Aug. 24, with students going in person two days a week and virtually three days. The football season is to start Aug. 21.