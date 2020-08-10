BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sullivan Central High School off Exit 66 of Interstate 81.
That meeting will follow a 4:30 p.m. work session, also at the school.
The voting board meeting will be held in the Central gymnasium and marks the first time since March in the COVID-19 pandemic that the board will meet in person and allow the public to attend. This meeting will be open to the public, as will the work session beforehand in the library.
Public comment will be allowed at the voting board meeting. Masks are recommended, but will be required if a mask mandate from Sullivan County, set to expire on Aug. 12, is renewed. The meeting announcement said social distancing will be practiced.
The board at its Friday, Aug. 7, called meeting voted 3-2 to continue virtual school, which started Aug. 5, through Aug. 21. Then, on Aug. 24, the students will return in staggered groups in a hybrid system, split about half-in-half two days in person and three days virtual.
The board could not meet at its regular health and education buildling location in Blountville, Director of Schools David Cox said, because it was being used as a call center and it likely would not be big enough for social distancing and a potentially large crowd, including public commenters about the plan to return to school.
Anyone who wishes to speak during public comment will need to complete Form 1.404.F1 Public Comments prior to the start of the meeting. That form can be found at the school system website at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1LP1qw9Y6X_djAzMWdidFEwbUU/view or will be available at the sign-in table as you enter the meeting.
The work session will be to review the agenda, which is online at https://meeting.boeconnect.net/Public/Organization/561.