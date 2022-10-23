BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you.

If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have competition when it is listed.

Manuel Steffey

Manuel Steffey of the Friends of Sullivan West High School

