BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you.
If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have competition when it is listed.
The school system has so many surplus items that school leaders have decided to keep the former Sullivan Middle School building for the time being to store surplus desks, chairs and other items. Otherwise, ironically, the plan was to surplus and dispose of the building that instead is being filled with surplus items awaiting their fate.
“We need that property. We need that building for storage,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski told the Board of Education at a work session Tuesday night before its voting meeting.
She said additional items from Colonial Heights Middle, which the board has voted to sell to Lakeway Christian Schools for a high internet auction bid of $2.3 million, will be moved into the Sullivan Gardens building shortly. County and Lakeway officials hope to close on the sale before year’s end, with the money going into a restricted reserve account earmarked only for capital expenditures.
The County Commission voted 24-0 Thursday night to approve the sale.
The former Sullivan Middle already contains items that had been used at Sullivan Middle, and she said items remain to be moved from the former Blountville Elementary/Blountville Middle campus the County Commission purchased earlier this year. Sullivan North and Sullivan South middle schools were consolidated into Sullivan Heights Middle, housed in the former South High, in August of 2021.
Those mainly are kitchen items, many stainless steel items that generally sell well, including preparation tables and some appliances such as mixers. Items are listed on the Govdeals.com website, but some less popular ones don’t draw bids at all.
Unused and unsold items from other schools also are stored at the former Sullivan Middle and Colonial Heights, and Rafalowski said the items are available for any school in the county that needs them.
For instance, Colonial Heights houses some items moved out of the former Sullivan North High before Kingsport City Schools took possession of it in June 2021.
BOARD DOESN’T VOTE
The board was going to vote on approving her recommendation to remove the disposition of the school, the former Sullivan High and Sullivan West High, from board agendas for the time being.
However, board Chairman Randall Jones said there was no need for a formal vote because the board had never declared the former middle school surplus, although a community group called Friends of Sullivan West High School has proposed a community center similar to the ones in the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools.
During the voting meeting, the group’s Manuel Steffey said he understood the school system’s need for storage, including items that had been used at Sullivan Middle. The middle school actually was part of Sullivan Gardens K-8, with Sullivan Elementary still in operation adjoining the former middle school.
However, in a public comment session, he requested the school system look at fixing what he said was a rusted-out gutter that causes three to four inches of water in the basement of the building. Maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said he would look into that concern, but Thursday he was busy tagging and photographing items at the former Colonial Heights Middle to be listed on Govdeals.com soon, including chairs, tables and desks.
Govdeals is a website where governments across the United States sell surplus, confiscated or abandoned items. The auction-style site is similar to eBay in that buyers must register and then bid over the time frame of an auction, with the highest bidder getting the item.
By law, the school system cannot donate the property to the community group or other private interests. However, it can donate or sell the building to Sullivan County, which county commissioners recently indicated was an interest.
Rafalowski said half the gym at Colonial Heights is taken up with items, and despite efforts to sell items on Govdeals.com many items either don’t sell or bring very little.
Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said some track hurdles were sold on Govdeals for $10 to a buyer in Texas, although the buyer paid, the items never were picked up.
In addition, Hubbard said a church group bid on a group of chairs but only took part of them, saying it didn’t need all of them.
Answering a question from board member and County Commissioner Mark Ireson about disposing of the items, Davis said broken and unusable items already have been thrown away but that the school system can donate items to other school systems.
“No taxpayer likes to see a dumpster full of good desks and chairs,” Davis said.
Davis, Hubbard and Rafalowski said cafeteria and food service items sell well, but desks not so much.
TABLES WITH CHAIRS CHOSEN OVER DESKS
Part of the problem, Rafalowski said, is that the trend in classrooms in recent years has been using tables and chairs rather than desks. She said four students often sit at the same table, allowing for collaboration and interaction more than traditional individual desks.
“They (teachers) prefer tables over student desks,” Rafalowski said, although board member Mary Rouse predicted desks “will come back around.” A group of items about to go online for sale includes older tables.
In addition, Jones said there are special requirements to disposing of any items purchased with federal funds, although he said desks and chairs generally are not included in that group.
From time to time, school buses and other vehicles show up on the Sullivan County Schools page on Govdeals.com. Davis and her staff list the items on Govdeals.com for the school system and other departments and sections of county government.
In years past, the county would have in-person auctions of items, most recently at the then-Sullivan Central High School, but the trend moved from in-person auctions to online ones.