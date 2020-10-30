BLOUNTVILLE — Parents or guardians of Sullivan County public schools students have a deadline of Sunday, Nov. 8, to submit an application for the Virtual Learning Academy for the spring semester.
If they wish their students to remain in or switch to face-to-face status as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, no action is needed, according to a letter sent to parents and Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox during the Board of Education work session on Thursday night.
“We will operate in two platforms for the second semester, which begins on Jan. 4, 2021,” says a letter to parents systemwide. “In-person learning and the Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) are the two options. The Remote Choice option will stop at the end of the first semester, and will not be available in the second semester.”
The application form is available online at the school system website at sullivank12.net.
“VLA will be staffed to the maximum extent possible” to avoid teachers having to teach in a virtual and face-to-face format, Cox told the board during the work session. He said a few exceptions might include high school physics.
As for students, he said there is no guarantee if they continue in VLA they will have the same teacher the second half of the school year. In addition, Cox said the number of VLA students may be capped.
“Students may have a different teacher in the second semester than they did the first semester,” Cox said.
Parents who would like for their student(s) to be enrolled, or re- enrolled, in the VLA for the second semester must apply by completing the application by midnight Nov. 8.
He said late requests will not be considered, and in order for students to be accepted into the VLA, students must meet the following minimums:
Pass,
- with a 70 numeric average minimum, in each of the 4 academic areas in first semester classes of math, science, social studies and English/language arts in the upper grades. Cox and secondary education supervisor Brent Palmer said that for younger children in grades kindergarten through first that a numerical score of 3 or 4 on a 1-4 scale is the guideline.
“We do intend to be very selective,” Cox told the board. Case-by- case exceptions will be considered, although Hughes said the acceptance of only students who have done well with virtual in the past “will pay huge dividends.”
- Having acceptable attendance from first semester
Any student who was legally truant (five unexcused absences in a year) will not be considered
Again, case-by-case exceptions will be considered
“No student will be considered for participation in VLA for the second semester without a completed application that is submitted by the final deadline of Nov. 8, 2020. All students who are not in VLA will be assigned to in-person learning,” the letter states. “This application process and timeline are necessary in order to make staffing assignments for the beginning of the second semester.”
Remote Choice students are instructed alongside face-to-face students, leaving some teachers dealing with face-to-face students in the classroom, Remote Choice ones at home and possibly Virtual Learning Academy ones at home.
All students are virtual on Wednesdays through the first semester, the board decided last month after a backlash from teachers who said that was needed to help students and give teachers time to clean and plan.
Board Chairman Randall Jones on Thursday also announced he has appointed himself, elementary supervisor Robin McClellan, middle school supervisor Billy Miller and high school supervisor Brent Palmer to a VLA Committee to look at VLA going forward after this school year.
“We had planned to do an online program before COVID,” Cox said. Member Mary Rouse urged school leaders to let teachers and administrator “pick this thing apart” so there will be no last-minute changes or surprises come Jan. 4, when school resumes.
“It is important to spend the time to work out the details,” Cox said. “Going from three (platforms) to two is going to be really helpful.” The Remote Choice option was added after VLA was locked in and schools returned to hybrid and eventually in-person learning for face-to-face students.