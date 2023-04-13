BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s two high schools and three middle schools are receiving $3.5 million in Tennessee Innovative Schools Model Grants.
The money will go toward projects including expanding space and renovating space, school officials said.
Debbie Madgett, who oversees career technical education and early post-secondary programs, and Brent Palmer, secondary education supervisor, presented a rundown of the projects to be done with the money.
Palmer said that Madgett did a great job writing the grant application for the funds, which can be received over a four-year-period but also can be provided up-front for construction projects. He said the application defined things enough to get approval but left some space for adjustments as projects develop.
The program, $500 million statewide, will provide $1 million each for West Ridge and Sullivan East high schools and $500,000 each for Sullivan Heights, Sullivan Central and Sullivan East middle schools.
Madgett said Gov. Bill Lee pushed for the program because less than 30% of high school graduates have earned post-secondary credentials — a four-year college degree, associate’s degree or certification — within six years of graduation.
Following is a rundown of the projects to be funded with the money:
• Sullivan East Middle School: Expand career technical education career exploration and STEM or science, technology, engineering and math offerings, by enclosing an outside space at the school. Programs such as robotics would use the area, Madgett said.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the “learning porch” won’t be completely enclosed but that enclosing part of it was a tentative plan when the building that opened in January of 2020 was designed.
• Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights middle schools: Take former CTE spaces and remodel and renovate them into space suited for career exploration, including virtual reality programs and giving a “taste” of high school offerings such as welding, machine tool, digital arts design and aviation.
Palmer said the system is still working on staffing but hopes existing faculty plus additional money from TISA, which is short for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, for CTE would cover those needs.
• Sullivan East High School, which opened in 1968, is to gain a “showcase classroom,” one with glass walls similar to those at and near the entrance of West Ridge High, which opened in August of 2021.
“That’s the vision we have for a space at East High School,” Palmer said. It would replace lockers to the right at the main entrance to East, he said.
The focus would be on Adobe Suite used in graphics and arts instruction. TISA funding for CTE and the current East art teacher are to operate that program, and Rafalowski said the lockers were to be taken out before the grant was approved.
• West Ridge High School will gain an addition to its building to house residential construction and lab space, which Palmer said has been guided in part by central office and school personnel visits to programs in Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Tennessee.
That would allow the carpentry and construction program housed at the West Ridge Annex, the former CTE area at the old Sullivan Central High that has become Sullivan Central Middle, to move to the West Ridge campus.
Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, formerly the director of CTE for Tennessee, said the grant program was intended “to be a seed for TISA to sustain programs like this.”
Carter and Rafalowski are working together until she leaves. But he will be director when the ISM grants are spent, giving him the perspective of implementing them on the state side and then oversee their spending on the school system side.
Carter officially started working for Sullivan County Schools March 27 and will take over as director July 1 after Rafalowski, who has more than 40 years with the school system, retires officially June 30.
“We feel like this is another good move,” Palmer said of helping create a “pipeline of constructions workers” for construction companies starved for employees.
“We’d like to bring back masonry (instruction) if possible,” Palmer said. “We don’t have them (masons) where we need them.” For instance, in constructing West Ridge, Palmer said J.A. Street Construction had to bring in masons from North Carolina.