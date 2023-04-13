Sullivan County Schools logo

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s two high schools and three middle schools are receiving $3.5 million in Tennessee Innovative Schools Model Grants.

The money will go toward projects including expanding space and renovating space, school officials said.

