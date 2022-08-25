BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is one of 41 public school districts in Tennessee to be recognized as a Level 5 district in academic growth for the 2022-22 school year.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the achievement on Thursday. This marks the first time Sullivan County Schools has scored an overall composite of 5.
Meanwhile, other school districts in Northeast Tennessee ranged from the maximum of 5, including Kingsport and Johnson City, to the lowest-possible score of 1, including Bristol, Tennessee, and Hawkins County.
The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool used to measure students’ academic growth each year. Level 5 indicates significant evidence students made more growth than expected. All 146 public school districts and their schools get TVAAS rankings.
"In addition to our school district being recognized as a Level 5 district, Sullivan County Schools is thrilled to have seven schools recognized as Level 5 schools for their academic growth," Rafalowski said in a news release on Thursday.
The seven schools that reached Level 5 individually are Holston Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, Miller Perry Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, Central Middle School, Innovation Academy (which has since closed because of dwindling attendance and school system budget issues) and Sullivan East High School.
“Our students and staff have worked extremely hard over the course of the past year. Coming out of two pandemic years and performing at this level speaks to the dedication of our families and school communities," Rafalowski said.
"A Level 5 distinction is the highest level recognized for academic growth by the Tennessee Department of Education. I am very proud of our students and all our staff for their achievement last year and their continued commitment to accelerate our students' learning.”
Kingsport City Schools, as previously reported, also was a Level 5 system and had seven schools individually at Level 5.
In addition, data from the Tennessee Department of Education indicates that Johnson City, Washington County, Carter County, Greene County and Greeneville were among Northeast Tennessee school systems that reached a Level 5 average as systems.
Elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee, Elizabethton got a 4; Rogersville 3; Hamblen 2; and Hawkins County, Bristol, Johnson County andUnicoi County each a 1.