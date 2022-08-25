BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is one of 41 public school districts in Tennessee to be recognized as a Level 5 district in academic growth for the 2022-22 school year.

Sullivan County Schools

Sullivan County Department of Education logo.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the achievement on Thursday. This marks the first time Sullivan County Schools has scored an overall composite of 5.

