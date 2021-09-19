BLOUNTVILLE — What do a $600 septic tank pumping bill, payments to sports officials, more than $300,000 in school bus contractor costs, and a $37,000-plus payment to a student’s special needs trust fund have in common?
All are among more than $520,000 paid by Sullivan County Schools mostly to private vendors and contractors who received federal tax form 1099 in 2020.
The Times News obtained the list of payments through a public records request for IRS Form 1099. Social Security numbers, along with other personal information that by law remains private, cannot be legally released.
A Times News analysis found the following:
• All told, the list includes 65 payments totaling $520,262.62, with payments to 57 people for sports officiating totaling $63,089.10 and payments in seven other categories totaling $457,173.52.
• The largest single payment on the list, also the highest-paid private contractor, was for $313,096.94 to S & R Buses Inc. for student transportation services. Assistant Superintendent Ingrid Deloach said that payment was made through a 1099 with a Social Security number rather than a business tax number. Other bus contractors do not have payments recorded through 1099A forms but through business tax identification numbers.
• School board attorney Pat Hull made the list with $67,077.88 in payments for legal services, as did attorney Lewis Thomas King with $21,367.70 for legal services. That makes Hull the highest-paid individual.
• A $37,916 special trust fund payment went to a special education student, a settlement the school system and the student’s mother reached in late 2020. Payments of $37,917 each were to be made by Sept. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022.
The bulk of the payments as far as numbers of people go went to a laundry list of 57 referees and other sports officials.
Among sports officials, the highest payment was $2,651 going to Tiffany Walling. Other amounts included $2,000 to Pat Grandelli, $1,935 to Jonathan Bright, $1,985 to Emily Hammes, $1,920 to James Stoots, and $1,800 to David Hinkle.
Among other payments, then-former Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who since became the interim director after the retirement of Director David Cox earlier this year, received $12,000 for her $1,000-per-month consultant’s position helping with the opening of Sullivan East Middle School, which occurred in January 2020, and West Ridge High School, which opened Aug. 9 of this year.
Additionally, Becky Haas was paid $2,000 for staff development and Barbara McElyea $3,115 for student vision services.
Another item on the list was a $600 payment for “septic pumping” to Blountville Septic Service. Deloach said that was for pumping out the wastewater system at Sullivan East High School.
