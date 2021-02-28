BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East Middle School’s baseball team is about to start its season without a scoreboard on a campus that opened more than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the soccer field still needs some topsoil and over-seeding.
West Ridge High School’s athletic booster group, despite its brick paver fundraiser for the entryway to the football field, is worried it will struggle the first football season and with other sports because the Sullivan South, Central and North high school booster groups feeding into West Ridge don’t have as much money as they had hoped because of revenues reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those situations highlight needs that Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson said exist across the school system.
“My whole goal was just to get a conversation stated,” Ireson said.
Although BOE Chairman Randall Jones said the information about needs and wants should follow the chain of command from athletic directors and principals to Director of Schools David Cox and the central office, Jones said the needs are real and need to be addressed, some quickly.
Paul Robinson, Ireson, and Cox are to form a committee to examine the needs of not only athletic programs but other extracurricular ones.
Ireson said he knows too well the problems of having no scoreboard since Ketron Elementary’s field doesn’t have one and recreation league sports audiences repeat, “What’s the score? What’s the score? What’s the score?”
Ireson said West Ridge alone needs $137,000 for athletic uniforms and $151,000 for other things for a total of $288,000. Ireson said he is afraid the home football games at the new school might not generate the revenue they would have in the days before the pandemic.
“We’re not approaching normal. We’re in the direction of normal,” Ireson said.
He said the list of sports requests for help probably would reach $500,000, and that doesn’t include Sullivan Central Middle and Sullivan Heights Middle, the latter the current Sullivan South High building.
Michael Hughes said the East High baseball field still has drainage issues and losing $1.6 million a year in renovation and maintenance money from the county commission has hurt such project funding.
Robinson asked why many things weren’t included in the East Middle bid package.
Cox said the answer is simple: The school system did the best it could without enough money.
Hughes said money went into the building first at East Middle. Jones said the Bristol, Tenn., school system is building a new middle school for about $36 million, far exceeding the $22 million or so the county spent on East Middle.
As an aside, Ireson said he still plans to bring up a proposal to have an online survey addressing the name of the middle school that will open in the current South High building next academic year. Ireson wants respondents to choose between Sullivan Heights, which finished first in an online survey and was adopted by the BOE after a recommendation from a committee of 17 parents, teachers and students, and the name Sullivan South Middle with the mascot Raiders.
“I just wanted to bring it back up because the community has asked me to bring it back up,” Ireson said.
That motion failed in a 2-5 vote of the board Jan. 7, but an online petition on change.org for such an online vote drew 672 signatures before it was submitted recently to the BOE.
Robinson cast the other vote for the additional runoff between Sullivan Heights and Sullivan South.