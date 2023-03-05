BLOUNTVILLE — Bluff City First Christian Church members and visitors probably are using the church parking lot next to Bluff City Elementary School during this morning’s services.

But during school days, evening athletic and other activities that require parking at the Sullivan County school, the church generally won’t schedule funeral services or other events.

Evelyn Rafalowski

Rafalowski
Pat Hull

Hull
Charlie Hubbard

Hubbard
Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes, vice chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education
Matthew Price

Sullivan County school board member Matthew Price
Mark Ireson

Sullivan County school board member and County Commissioner Mark Ireson

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.