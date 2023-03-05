BLOUNTVILLE — Bluff City First Christian Church members and visitors probably are using the church parking lot next to Bluff City Elementary School during this morning’s services.
But during school days, evening athletic and other activities that require parking at the Sullivan County school, the church generally won’t schedule funeral services or other events.
“They don’t schedule events during the time the school needs to use that parking lot,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski told county school board members at a work session Thursday afternoon. “They don’t schedule things during the day.”
Still, Sullivan County’s school board isn’t going to pave or pay directly to pave the Bluff City church’s parking lot, as church leaders recently requested via a letter.
After all, that could get the school system in legal hot water and attract similar requests from other churches.
“I get nervous talking about paving,” school board attorney Pat Hull said at the work session.
“It would seem it’s (a lease) on the appropriate side of legal.”
So the Board of Education at a Thursday night voting meeting authorized Chairman Randall Jones to negotiate a lease payment of sorts so Bluff City Elementary School teachers, parents and others coming to the school can continue to use the Bluff City First Christian Church parking lots closest to the school.
(A 2014 payment of $15,500 to the church for use of a lot on the other side of the church next to Bluff City Middle School was agreed to be the last one made. That building closed as a middle school in 2020 and is a used by a not-for-profit entity.)
WHY USE A CHURCH PARKING LOT?
The school is “landlocked” with roads on three sides and private property on a fourth. The only relief in this century has been the purchase of a house the school system demolished, turning the site into a parking lot.
Still, maintenance and custodial supervisor Charlie Hubbard said the parking demands of the school would be difficult to meet even if that lot were utilized to its fullest extent.
Rafalowski said the school serves 600 students and staff on a 3.5-acre campus, with students walking to one of two playgrounds by crossing a road and going on the edge of the parking lot in question.
She called the church a good neighbor, adding that school officials have keys to the church in case the school needs to evacuate the building.
Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said he visited the site recently and that the school-related parking pretty much filled the lot, with board member Matthew Price agreeing.
HOW MUCH WILL THE LEASE BE?
The 2004 payment of $15,500 was discussed during the work session, but members Mark Ireson, Price and Hughes said that might be too low for a 20-year agreement given today’s price of paving versus that of 2004.
Hubbard estimated it would cost at least $30,000 to $40,000 to pave the lot. Jones said $20,000 in one lump sum or $1,000 a year was an idea, but Ireson said $30,000, or $1,500 a year, might be more reasonable, given paving costs.
IN OTHER ACTION
Aside from items previously reported by the Times News, the BOE in the meeting:
• Voted 7-0 to approve K-12 math textbook adoptions of Eureka 2 for elementary schools and the Tennessee Math book from Big Idea Learning for grades 6-8 and 9-12. Those were recommended by an ad hoc Textbook Committee and have been vetted by teachers in schools actually teaching lessons using the books in question.
• Considered on first reading, with an April 11 adoption planned, a revision and streamlining of the process for granting teacher tenure to reflect Tennessee law.
• Approved 7-0 miscellaneous budget amendments within the same series. they included career technical education career exploration and grant money, maintenance of plant, operation of plant and transportation funds.
• Voted 7-0 to bid out the replacement of science labs and equipment at Sullivan East High School, using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief or COVID-19) 2.0 funds that must be spent by later this year. Cabinets, faucets and hoods would be replaced.
• Tabled, at the request of Ireson, until the regular April 11 meeting action on seeking an architect for the Sullivan Heights Middle pool until a consultant could give a more precise cost estimate. Ireson said the project could cost so much the board might not want to go forward with hiring an architect.
In the work session, Hubbard told the board that a South Carolina consultant told him repairing the Sullivan Heights Middle (former Sullivan South High School pool) would take at least $200,000, meaning under Tennessee purchasing law it would require hiring an architect.
“He said everything is so antiquated it just needs to be replaced,” Hubbard said of the pool, which has chlorination system and other issues.
• Learned in the work session that work should begin in earnest on surveying 2.4 acres at the fringe of West Ridge High School’s campus, land along Henry Harr Road the school board has discussed declaring surplus and selling.
An old farm house and four-car garage would be one lot, with two other lots to each side of that property potential second and third properties that could be sold online to the highest bidders.
Hubbard said the creek would remain part of the school system property but that a spring that feeds into the creek would go with the farmhouse property since it would be awkward to carve it out otherwise. He said he’s received “four of five phone calls” about the property.