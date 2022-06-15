BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's Budget Committee got its first look Wednesday at the Sullivan County school system's $85.8 million budget proposal.
That's a $4.11 million decrease from the system's budget for the current fiscal year, which draws to a close on June 30.
The $85.8 million blueprint for the fiscal year beginning July 1 was developed by system staff, approved by the Sullivan County Board of Education, and presented to the committee by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
Rafalowski said the proposal was developed using projected local revenues as calculated by the Sullivan County Finance Department. Rafalowski said local revenues are projected to be the same as the current year.
Rafalowski noted that would not have been the case if Finance Department staff had not suggested offsetting a $462,435 loss of property tax revenues by increasing the system's estimated sales tax revenues by an equal amount.
The system's loss of property tax revenue is based on its loss of weighted average daily attendance, as calculated by the state. Additionally, Rafalowski said the system lost $1.02 million in state BEP funding.
For the current fiscal year, local option sales tax revenues to the school system were budgeted at $12.84 million (up from $11.81 million last fiscal year). To date this fiscal year, with two months of revenues not yet counted, the school system has received more than $13.2 million. That's a 9.8% increase over the same point last year, representing growth of $1.18 million over budget. Any excess goes into the school system's general fund.
The system's 2022-2023 budget proposal projects local option sales tax revenue of $13.3 million.
It also projects the system's use of $6.14 million of fund balance to make its budget balance. Rafalowski noted that's down from $8.8 million budgeted as revenue from the system's fund balance for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The committee took no action Wednesday and will meet again next week.