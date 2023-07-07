BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School may have a new access driveway and swimming pool by August of 2024.
However, the two-at-once plans are depending on timing for bidding and construction of the pool not yet finalized, and an initial cost estimate is it would cost about $9 million, a price planned to be paid with unrestricted fund balance.
And the driveway construction bid also could come in higher than funding would allow.
In addition, the school system may sell two lots adjoining the high school campus, one with an old farmhouse, later this summer if a late July online auction result draws high enough bids to meet the minimums.
POOL PRICE TAG $8 to $9 MILLION
“You’re looking at about $9 million,” Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said a a work session Thursday, showing a tentative plan for the 20,250-square-foot pool building close to the concession stand near the football stadium of the school, which opened in August of 2021.
“The money is there in fund balance now if it comes in as proposed,” Jones said of revenue estimates of county officials. He said the just-closed-out 2022-23 fiscal year should have an ending unrestricted balance of $8.4 million to which another $2 million to $3 million will be added this year.
In addition, the money from selling the surplused land north of West Ridge could go toward the project.
As roughed out by architect Dineen West of Kingsport, from whom Jones said the cost estimate came, the facility would tie into the concession stand area and provide additional space for viewing football games. It would connect with existing concession stand restrooms and have eight lanes for competitive swim meets, although without diving boards.
In addition, Jones said the design may include a wrestling area behind rolling bleachers for the swimming pool, a marching band storage area and dressing facilities for swimmers.
Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes suggested adding dressing rooms for visiting football teams.
On the down side, Jones said the project would cause the loss of about 12 parking spaces, but on the up side he said it is the best location to tie the outdoor athletic facilities together.
On a related note, Jones said the Sullivan Heights Middle School (former Sullivan South High) pool project won’t be able to get an estimate until a architect determines what needs to be done to fix it. He said a pool company said the pool at a minimum needs a new heater and new filtration system but needs an architect to determine what else is needed.
Sullivan Central Middle, the former Sullivan Central High, and Sullivan East High also have pools.
DRIVEWAY PROJECT MOVING ALONG
The Board of Education, in its first meeting since Chuck Carter became director July 1 instead of director-elect as he was since late March, also got an update on the West Ridge access driveway connecting the campus to Henry Harr Road north of campus.
To avoid roosting of bats protected by federal law, he said the project would be bid out in December or early January, with construction to start in early April and be done by August of 2024.
Two years ago, the estimated cost was $2 million, but Jones said he’s not sure if that is still a good estimate. Like the pool, it would be paid for by fund balance.
Although the timeline for the pool is not that specific yet, Jones said he believes if the bids come in at or near projections the pool might be ready in 2024, too.
AUCTION LATER THIS MONTH
Meanwhile, the school system plans to start the auction of two lots, one including an old white farmhouse, Monday, July 17, going through noon Monday, July 24. An open house for the property is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16.
The minimum bid is $75,000 for the farmhouse, a four-car garage and some out buildings and $50,000 for an adjoining lot with the remnants of an old barn. Both are about an acre and front Henry Harr Road, with the West Ridge campus to the south of them.
Bidding will be reopened for four hours Tuesday, July 25, to see if anyone will up the highest bids by 10% to buy both parcels.
The new access driveway would connect to Henry Harr Road east of the two lots.
Longer term, the school board plans to have a access road connecting the school to the Airport Parkway or state Route 394 near the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, over property just west of the school the board bought for that purpose.