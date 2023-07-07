BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School may have a new access driveway and swimming pool by August of 2024.

However, the two-at-once plans are depending on timing for bidding and construction of the pool not yet finalized, and an initial cost estimate is it would cost about $9 million, a price planned to be paid with unrestricted fund balance.

Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

