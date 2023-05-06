BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she earlier in the week was on the cusp of proposing her last draft school budget before retirement Thursday.
But the day before she might have done so, a switch in the local funding sources for schools she received Wednesday, made her have second thoughts.
And that, she said, delayed the release of the draft budget she, Director-elect Chuck Carter, Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach and other central office personnel have been putting together for more than a month.
So the plan is to have a called meeting of the seven-member board sometime before the next regularly schedule meeting, June 8, to consider the 2023-24 budget. Because the matter would be an “emergency,” Rafalowski said, it would require only a three-day public notice.
She is retiring June 30, and Carter, already working for the system, formally will take over as director July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
“Sales tax is like playing the stock market. It’s up and it’s down,” Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said during a work session Thursday, May 4, while board member Mathew Spivey decried a commission intent on funding only what it is mandated to fund by Tennessee law.
Board member Mark Ireson, also a county commissioner, said he doesn’t see a problem since the amount of local revenue is nearly the same as this year and the county commission by law must make up the difference if local option sales tax projections go down.
Ireson, chairman of the commission’s Education Committee, said the commission is maintaining both maintenance of effort, allowing for lower funding of the system proportional to student losses, and minimum required local funding.
Jones, however, said the move takes away the system’s safety net and that the system still is using sales tax money to repay the renovations of Ketron Elementary, ESG Group energy savings at various schools and projects at Holston and Emmett elementary schools. Past school boards agreed to do that, he said, to get County Commission approval.
“We’re about to go back if we lose this much property tax,” Jones said. “It’s legal, but it doesn’t make it right.”
In a nutshell she said an email she received from County Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey gave an update that proposed shifting from $21,206,701 in the original 2022-23 budget to $17,050,000 in the proposed 2023-24 property tax revenues.
Instead, local option sales taxes, the half that don’t automatically go to local schools based on proportional enrollment, were increased from $13,303,017 in the original 2022-23 budget to $16.8 million in the projected revenues for 2023-24.
All told, that puts the projected total local funding for 2023-24 at $213,797 less than what it was for the original 2022-23 budget.
“We can’t change the revenue,” Jones said of the Financial Management Act, a private act approved by the General Assembly that puts school revenue projections in the hands of the commission’s Budget Committee instead of the school board.
The coming fiscal year is the first using the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, which added $1 billion statewide to K-12 education funding and changed how the former Basic Education Program or BEP formula used to calculate funding.
QUESTION NOT AMOUNT BUT THE SOURCE
Rafalowski and Jones said the uneasiness they have about the budget revenue is not the amount, which is almost the same and represents a slight decline in the number of students, but the source.
She said she has heartburn about funding recurring expenses, including pay increases and extra pay increases to be proposed for support staff, with sales tax money more likely to fluctuate than property taxes.
Support staff includes cafeteria workers, bus drivers, nurses, teaching aides, janitors and maintenance staff, any employee not certified to teach except administrators.
“I don’t feel comfortable with utilizing sales tax,” Rafalowski said. “I’ve never agreed with losing property tax and supplanting with sales tax.”
The average daily membership funding level for 2022-23 worked out to 8,182 students, compared to a projected ADM funding based for 2023-24 on 8,125.83 students.
Rafalowski, a more than 40-year veteran of the school system in the central office since 1999 and a director for almost six years, said property tax revenues are historically rock solid but that the recent increases in local option sales taxes can dip in hard economic times.
If so, she said the County Commission must make up the funding somewhere, but that likely the school system would be blamed for a property tax increase the following fiscal year after that sales tax drop if it occurred.
Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee and Johnson City also would have from $9 million to $10 million combined in property tax funding from the county supplanted by sales tax funding.
THE $50,000 QUESTION
Another issue, she and Jones said, is a new requirement supported by Gov. Bill Lee and approved by the General Assembly, for a minimum teacher pay level for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree of $50,000 a year by fiscal 2026-27.
Since Sullivan County is at about $42,000, the plan had been to do that increase over time, along with the support staff increases.
The system recently enacted a teacher pay increase, but board member Mary Rouse said she’s afraid the county will fall behind area systems again.
“We can’t wait until 2026, in my opinion, to make that ground up,” Rafalowski said. Jones said going up $1,500 in base pay for a new teacher would cost the system $1 million, and Rafalowski said the budget direction in which the county is headed includes no room for growth.
In addition, Rafalowski said inflation has affected other parts of the school budget, including school bus bids recently received that are a $100-per-day increase per bus over the current contract amounts. Also, the system in January is looking at a 6% increase in health insurance costs.
Assistant Chairman Michael Hughes said some school system employees are looking at a net loss in take-home pay after their increased health insurance share, not to mention inflation that means each dollar they make won’t buy as much as it did last year.
WHAT ABOUT FUND BALANCE/CITY-COUNTY SPLIT?
Rafalowski said she also believes the change in local revenue sources will all but force the school board to use its fund balance or unrestricted reserves to fund recurring expenses.
Each year, she said the school board dedicates some of the fund balance to balancing the budget, with the plan and hope that the amount or possibly more is returned when the fiscal year ends June 30.
The unrestricted fund balance is needed to operate the school system for cash flow, as well as for unexpected expenses.
Rafalowski said she’s afraid for the first time in years the school system might have to borrow money and pay interest on it to make the first few payrolls until revenue start to flow into the system.
In addition, the city-count split, a percentage of the countywide share of students among the four public school systems with students in the county, has gone down about .7% or seven-tenths of a percent, a decrease that Jones said could cost up to $1 million in revenue.
ESSER FUNDING COMING TO AN END
As ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funding comes to an end, the school system soon plans to seek a bond issue to pay for needed repairs and renovations at schools.
Since the bid for Mary Hughes Elementary HVAC came in with a completion date that won’t meet the federal ESSER 3.0 deadline, the system plans to use the rest of the ESSER 3.0 funding on previously discussed projects at Indian Springs Elementary, Sullivan East High and Mary Hughes Elementary, as well as possibly fixing Sullivan Elementary so students don’t have to go outside to get to the cafeteria in a separate building.
The proposed bond would fund what the ESSER 3.0 could not, including what ESSER could not cover for the three schools mentioned plus the Mary Hughes HVAC, for which the low bid came in at nearly $5.7 million.
This is on top of the Innovative School Model grants of $1 million for two high schools and $500,000 for three middle schools.
That Tennessee money is going to a construction lab at West Ridge High, a STEM or science, technology, engineering and math showcase classroom at Sullivan East High, conversion of a weight room to a STEM classroom at Sullivan Central Middle, enclosing most of the porch at Sullivan East Middle to a robotics space and converting existing CTE space at Sullivan Heights Middle (in the former Sullivan South High building) into a STEM lab.