Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo

 SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she earlier in the week was on the cusp of proposing her last draft school budget before retirement Thursday.

But the day before she might have done so, a switch in the local funding sources for schools she received Wednesday, made her have second thoughts.

Evelyn Rafalowski

Rafalowski
Randall Jones

Sullivan County school board Chairman Randall Jones talks during the Nov. 4, 2022, board work session.
Matthew Spivey

Sullivan County Board of Education member Matthew Spivey at Dec. 2, 2021 board work session at Sullivan East High School.
Mark Ireson

Sullivan County school board member Mark Ireson
Larry Bailey

Larry Bailey
Mary Rouse
Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes, vice chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you