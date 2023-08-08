Sullivan County Schools bus

.

 Rick Wagner/Six Rivers Media

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has unanimously voted to study the possibility of operating its own school buses, beyond the special education and school activities buses it already owns.

In addition, the board has unanimously approved policies to match new Tennessee laws, although school board members said the General Assembly needs to take action to clear up some things about a new safety and security law on access to exterior school doors.

