BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has unanimously voted to study the possibility of operating its own school buses, beyond the special education and school activities buses it already owns.
In addition, the board has unanimously approved policies to match new Tennessee laws, although school board members said the General Assembly needs to take action to clear up some things about a new safety and security law on access to exterior school doors.
GOING INTO SCHOOL BUS BUSINESS?
The board voted 7-0 during its regular business meeting Tuesday to form a Transportation Study Committee, initially comprised of board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, member Matthew Spivey and transportation supervisor Justin Steffey.
“We’re on the edge of doing something new and something different,” Jones said of looking into Sullivan County Schools operating its own bus system with its own fleet of buses.
The system current has 91 bus routes served by private contractors and recently purchased 15 new buses earmarked as activities buses.
To operate its own bus system, Hughes said the system would have to purchase and maintain regular-route buses, as well as hire hard-to-find bus drivers and cover startup costs. The committee plans to issue a report in late spring.
“It’s a great thing to be looking down that road,” member Mark Ireson said. Spivey said while bus contractors are faced with driver shortages and increased diesel costs, dealing with contract renewals sometimes makes the board feel like it is being held hostage.
Member Mary Rouse said the committee needs to look at potential pitfalls and learn from other systems that went from contracted to system-owned buses.
Ultimately, Spivey said more national, state, local or a combination of funding is needed to cover busing costs, even if a school system-owned transportation operation would save money. Neighboring Kingsport, Hawkins County and Washington County school systems operate their own buses.
BOARD SAYS NEW LAW HAS ISSUES
In another unanimous vote, the board approved a series of policies including one to meet the new safety and security law for schools.
Among other things, the law requires schools either have locked exterior doors when students are present on campus during school and school events or have an employee as a gatekeeper.
That means, Ireson said, that a ticket taker at a basketball game would have to stay at the door through the fourth quarter. And Carter said a coach having practices on Saturdays could not leave a door propped open for players.
However, Jones said an issue that needs clarification is about access to schools when there are no students on campus, such as when teachers are there to perform in-service hours and when the public is there to vote. The system has no students in schools during elections. So far, the system has not received an answer about how the law would apply in those situations.
In addition, Jones said complaints were made during a recent special District 3 state House election about school resource officers who were standing within 10 feet of the precinct entrance, contrary to a state law that says law enforcement cannot be that close to a poll entrance.
However, state law also says that schools must be opened and available. Board members said one option would be for the Election Commission to pay for a school system employee to be on hand or to move in-service outside affected schools.
More than half of the school system’s 15 school buildings are used as polling places for precincts, school system officials said. For the school year 2023-24, a March 2024 local primary will be held, followed in 2024-25 by an August 2024 local general election and state and federal primaries. After that are November 2025 state and federal primaries.