BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school system has announced 13 administrative assignments for Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School and two new middle schools to open next academic year.
Director of Schools David Cox Nov. 20 announced the high school and middle school administrative assignments for the 2021-22 school year. Counting the already appointed West Ridge principal and the existing Sullivan East High principal, the announcement means 15 positions have been filled among two high schools and two middle schools.
The new West Ridge High, which will open in August of 2021 off Lynn Road near Exit 63 of Interstate 81, will consolidate the student populations of Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools.
Cox previously appointed Josh Davis as the new West Ridge principal, who will oversee a school that could have between 1,900 and 2,000 students when it opens, based on enrollment projections.
The current Sullivan South and Sullivan Central High School campuses will serve as middle schools, with the current Sullivan South campus taking in the current Sullivan Gardens grades 6-8, Sullivan North Middle School and Colonial Heights Middle School student populations.
(Sullivan North High/Middle has been purchased by Kingsport and will become the new home to Sevier Middle School. It is scheduled to open as a city school in 2021-22.)
The current Sullivan Central High campus will be the new home to the current Blountville Middle School, Innovation Academy and Holston Middle School student populations.
Committees representative of their respective middle school communities are currently working on recommended options for naming the new consolidated middle schools, and selecting school colors and mascots, which will be made to the Board of Education in January.
WHO IS AT WEST RIDGE HIGH school?
For West Ridge High School, Cox had previously named Josh Davis as its first principal. Davis is the immediate past North High and Middle principal.
The new West Ridge appointments announced Nov. 20 are:
Dean of Academics Justin Calhoun, now assistant principal at Central High;
Dean of Students Josh Tate, current principal at South High;
Assistant Principal Jennifer Wilburn, current principal at North High; and
Assistant Principal Adam Hughes, current assistant principal at South High.
WHO IS AT SULLIVAN EAST HIGH school?
Sullivan East High School gained the positions of dean of academics and dean of students.
Andy Hare is the principal, and current assistant principals are Michele Holly and Rick James.
East’s new dean of academics is Holly, and James will become dean of students at East.
In addition, East will gain Assistant Principal Amie Mumpower, current assistant principal at Central High.
WHO IS AT MIDDLE SCHOOL AT SULLIVAN SOUTH CAMPUS?
The current Sullivan South campus middle school will have:
Principal Jamie Whitinger, current principal at Sullivan Gardens K-8;
Assistant Principal Jeremy Harris, current assistant principal at North;
Assistant Principal Bill Dunham, current principal at Colonial Heights Middle.
WHO IS AT MIDDLE SCHOOL AT SULLIVAN CENTRAL CAMPUS?
Finally, at the current Sullivan Central campus middle school will be:
Principal Jonathan Fields. He is current principal at Holston Middle/Innovation Academy;
Assistant Principal Michelle Wright, who is current assistant principal at Holston Middle/Innovation Academy;
Assistant Principal Nancy Burse, who is current assistant principal at South.