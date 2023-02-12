BLOUNTVILLE — “Antique” might be a positive description when it comes to furniture or classic automobiles, but not for a government body’s sound system.
If you’ve ever watched a Sullivan County Board of Education meeting in person, or via livestream or video, you might not always hear what people are saying, but you can sometimes hear hisses, crackles and silence.
That’s because the BOE uses a 1994 audio system which officials say is outdated and has been failing for some time. In recent months, it has been the butt of a running joke at board meetings, during which school officials dutifully wait for it to begin working again.
The system’s replacement is to be a state-of-the art audiovisual system costing $36,767 to be covered by COVID-19 relief money, according to a recent presentation to the BOE. The timeline to get the new system in place is four to six months, a delay which school system technology officials said is caused by supply chain issues.
“Our technology team being able to do the installation, that’s an added bonus here,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said.
And while West Ridge High School AV students do video of the BOE’s work sessions and meetings, she said students are generally not available during the day, when the new system’s video cameras could be used for school system and other meetings.
AUDIOVISUAL REFRESH
The discussion occurred when Eric Maynard, technology facilitator or supervisor for Sullivan County Schools, and Cooper Wilson, information technology technician for the system, gave a presentation to the BOE on the AV plans at the board’s Feb. 2 work session.
Rafalowski, a repeat victim of the current audio system dropping her voice mid-sentence over the past few months if not longer, said the project did not require board approval or bids because of the cost.
“We’ll start the process unless there’s an objection from someone in here,” Rafalowski said during the work session.
No one objected.
Board member Mark Ireson, also a county commissioner, helped push the matter to the forefront after the current system failed repeatedly during board work sessions sometimes held in the room and voting meetings usually held there. He said the upgrade is sorely needed.
ANTIQUATED AUDIO
“We realize that it is quite antiquated,” Maynard said. “It has been in that board room since 1994.” That’s the year the health and education building was completed.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Department of Education share the meeting space.
The health department recently installed a new projector and screen in the room, and Maynard said he is checking to see about more inputs and outputs for that equipment.
In addition, the Sheriff’s Office sometimes uses the space, Rafalowski said.
Teacher and administrator meetings and various health department events are also held in the room.
Maynard said the current audio system is downright antiquated and uses low-quality equipment, has out-of-date frequency usage, no video or archives or streaming infrastructure, no mixing or other controls for customization and a low-quality audio output.
NEW EQUIPMENT COMING
All those issues will be addressed, Maynard said, by equipment from Switchblade, Shure and Behringer. Maynard said a breakdown of the system is as follows:
• A Shure Microflex conference system, a newer version of what the Sullivan County Commission uses in its meeting room in the old courthouse, will have speakers so those in the room can hear; web capacity; wireless capacity guest microphones; and BOE member microphones and other amenities.
• A Behringer digital rack mixer will enable touchscreen voting for the seven-member school board, with capacity for earbud or headphone plug-ins and the board chairman to be the “team lead” and designate who is speaking, Wilson said.
• A Switchblade camera setup to enable video streaming, which also is recorded.
A video presented to the board said lithium ion batteries will be used and the system can support up to 125 users.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOE had meetings online which members attended virtually from their homes or offices or from the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building or elsewhere in the building.
If a pandemic hits again, the system would make better audio for video captured by the system or by West Ridge students.
Later, when in-person meetings resumed, because the health department used the meeting room for COVID tracking, the school board took its meetings on the road to some of the system’s schools.
In a presentation on the AV refresh, Maynard and Cooper presented a packet of information to the board, which met in work session in Room 212 upstairs instead of the first-floor main meeting room where the voting meeting was held that evening.
It is a much smaller room and has no AV or audio system, although the West Ridge students do video from there, too.