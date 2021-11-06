BLOUNTVILLE — Mask mandates are no more in Sullivan County Schools and will likely soon be gone statewide.
In anticipation of legislation the General Assembly approved at a recent special session, Sullivan County’s school board has amended its “Additional Operational Procedures as it pertains to the Health and Wellness of Staff and Students 2021-2022.”
Put another way: the school system’s mask mandate with an opt-out clause is gone. Kingsport City Schools ended its mandate when the city school board declined to renew it on Oct. 19.
The Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday voted 6-0 with one seat vacant because of a resignation to recommend changes proposed by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
“I’m very happy that we lifted the mask mandate,” board member Mark Ireson said.
Rafalowski said masks will remain optional and schools will continue to keep masks and hand sanitizer available. Water fountains will remain shut off but water bottle filling stations will remain operational.
Athletic events will remain open with no mask requirements, and reports on COVID-19 cases will remain on the school system website.
However, students no longer will have to face in the same direction in classrooms, nor will foot traffic have to be in the same direction when possible.
Board member Matthew Spivey said he was disappointed with many of the bills the General Assembly approved in the special session, which focused on COVID-19.
One would allow, at the discretion of officials of local Republican or Democratic parties, school board races to be conducted in a partisan manner.
Partisan school board races are prohibited by current Tennessee law, although the Sullivan County Commission is partisan.
“Partisanship doesn’t have any role in public service” when it comes to education, Spivey said.
Meanwhile, Chairman Randall Jones expressed concern about coming changes in the state’s Basic Education Program (BEP) funding formula, which has changed little since being implemented in the 1980s.
Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn has been going across the state seeking input on the matter.
One such trip included a Wednesday meeting in Greeneville that was sparsely attended, according to Jones.
“Read carefully and listen to the facts,” Jones said.