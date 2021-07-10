Here are some quotes and thoughts from six Sullivan County Schools folks about the July 8 approval of the fiscal 2021-22 county budget, including a school budget that funds a teacher salary equalization plan and a 4% pay increase on top of that:
• “We will approve our details that will be an increase in the property tax amount by $1 million and decrease the sales tax amount a million dollars,” said Randall Jones, chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education and head of a committee that came up with the pay equalization plan. The school budget amount remains $89.96 million.
• The school board will look at increases for teacher aides and other non-certificated staff and coaching supplements for the 2022-23 budget, Jones said. Principals and assistant principals will get raises because their pay is linked to teacher pay, he said.
• “I’m very, very thankful that it was passed,” said Athena Warren, a kindergarten teacher at Mary Hughes Elementary School in Piney Flats and former Sullivan County Education Association president. She has taught in the county schools for 28 years.
• “I’m very thankful we have Board of Education members who value teachers,” Warren said and also thanked all educators who attended the July 1 and July 8 county commission meetings.
• “I’m excited about it. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for the teachers since I was elected,” school board member Mark Ireson said. “It’s fantastic news for our teachers.”
• “The teachers I represent and all teachers are very pleased that our salaries are coming much closer to the city systems,” said Timothy Dale, president of the Sullivan County Education Association and a librarian at Indian Springs Elementary School. He has been with the school system for 17 years.
• Dale said he also is pleased that Jones has said coaching supplements and teaching assistant pay will be studied next year for possible increases.
• “I’m like holding my breath until the August paycheck to make sure,” said Celeste Arrowood, a 15-year Sullivan County teacher who teachers fourth-grade science and social studies at Indian Springs Elementary.
(Dale said the money is to show up in August paychecks.)
• “I’m very pleased with the outcome that we were able to get a budget passed,” interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. She was referring to the 4% raises for all employees and a “step in the right direction” toward equalizing professional employee pay.