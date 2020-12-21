BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools teacher pay overall is higher than neighboring Hawkins and Washington counties but lower than Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City schools.
The Sullivan County Schools Salary Equalization Committee has been looking at the numbers and seeking a way to increase county teacher pay and be more competitive with surrounding systems.
For instance, a starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree in Sullivan County on the first of 30 annual steps would make $38,525 a year compared to $43,062 working for Bristol.
By year five, that would be $39,694 for the county and $46,293 for Bristol and $48,954 for Bristol and $43,121 for the county in year 10. By year 30, the numbers are $49,440 for the county, the same as years 25-29 for the county, compared to year 30 at $62,612 for Bristol.
At the master’s level, Sullivan first-year teachers are $41,652 compared to $46,359 for Bristol, increasing at year 30 to $53,807 for the county, the same in years 25-29, compared to $66,077 for Bristol.
The county numbers are lower for master’s plus 45 hours, education doctorate degrees, as well as for 30-year averages at the various education levels.
As for comparisons to Kingsport, Johnson City, Washington County and Hawkins County:
At zero year’s experience with a bachelor’s, Hawkins is the lowest at $36,327, above the state average at $36,000. Washington County is $37,762, Sullivan is $38,525, Johnson City is $42,139, and Kingsport is $43,300. The average of the six local systems is $40,186.
At year 10 of experience, the state is $39,370, Hawkins is $42,676, Washington $43,198, Sullivan 43,855, Bristol $50,701, Kingsport $52,200, and Johnson City $53,537. The average of the six local systems is $42,900.
At year 30 of experience, the state is $42,900 compared to the six-system average of $56,164. Hawkins is $47,416, Washington $48,017, Sullivan $49,626, Johnson City $62,354, Bristol $63,223 and Kingsport $66,350.
Jones said that it is not uncommon for a principal in the Bristol system to make $20,000 more than a comparable position in Sullivan County.