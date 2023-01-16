BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity.
They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
On one side are deadlines to use the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds; on the other are costs spiraling upward, sparse bids and bids with longer timelines than allowed by the ESSER deadlines.
The situation has reached the point where the school district might consider additional capital projects to use up the COVID funds before they evaporate because of the deadlines. Particularly difficult to get done in a timely manner are HVAC projects, although bidding on a roofing and facia project in far eastern Sullivan County also has presented a cost issue.
MOVING MONEY 101
Case in point: The Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting voted to move forward with a project to replace HVAC, controls and switchgear at Sullivan Central Middle School, a priority of the school board in a work session last year.
The project was estimated to cost $4.2 million by Holston Engineering, but when it was bid Dec. 6, the low bid was from Elizabethton-based Nor-Well Company Inc. at $6.7 million.
However, because that bid was for 545 days completion time, beyond the June 30 ESSER 2.0 deadline and the June 30, 2024, ESSER 3.0 deadline, the board decided to award the contract to the next lowest bid from Knoxville-based Four Seasons Heating & Air of $7.1 million with a completion date 365 days out. A third bid was $7.4 million.
“It’s a spend it or lose it decision,” Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said at last week’s 10 board meeting. The school board last year came up with $16.4 million in ESSER projects, leaving almost $8 million for overages or other projects.
Board member Mark Ireson said the public needs to understand the spending deadline for ESSER funds are set by the federal government, not local school boards, and that the influx of that money coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain issues has forced prices up and made delivery times longer.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said that overall, the system has seen bid prices climb to about 70% more than estimates. She said she hopes to present the board with updates at its Feb. 2 meeting.
She also said answers from state and federal officials to the question of whether ESSER money must be spent or just committed by the deadline have varied over time, with the most recent answer saying it must be spent.
TO REBID OR NOT TO REBID
The board decided not to rebid the Central Middle project and try to save money by lessening the scope of service because those savings might be eaten up by price increases. What’s more, the funding source is being moved from ESSER 2.0 to 3.0 to match the bid.
“We’re just trading money from 2 to 3,” Rafalowski said, adding that the work can occur while students are in the building.
The bid at Central includes HVAC in the pool area, an ionization unit and six career technical classrooms in the West Ridge High CTE annex, the former Central High vocational wing.
“I’m not sure we save money by the rebidding because of the price increase we are facing,” Rafalowski said.
A bit of good news is that plans to use ESSER 2.0 money on track renovations at Central Middle, estimated to cost $261,000, is on schedule for bidding starting Jan. 23 and an opening Feb. 15.
Rafalowski said she believes the project can be done by June 30 under ESSER 2.0 money, with Central track activities shifting to West Ridge High School three miles away.
A non-ESSER project is the West Ridge High access driveway connecting the campus to Henry Harr Road, to be bid in the spring. Required Tennessee permit applications have been made, Rafalowski said.
A possibly pending non-ESSER project, to address a leak and other problems in the Sullivan Heights swimming pool, has no cost estimate yet.
A pool firm found a valve leak, which was repaired and lessened water loss but did not completely stop it; however, maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said that company has declined doing further work on the pool and he is seeking another firm.
OTHER PROJECTS HAVE ISSUES
Sullivan Heights Middle School, in the old Sullivan South High building, is up for chiller replacements that a few years ago were estimated at $250,000. However, the low bid was $984,730 with a 690-day completion. The other bid was $1,024,000 and 660 days, Hubbard said of a Jan. 10 bid opening.
He said the bids might be accepted if the contractors can come up with earlier completion dates.
Eight rooftop HVAC units estimated at $1.2 million at Sullivan Heights are to be bid later this year. Also to be bid are Bluff City Elementary HVAC units March 14.
Although HVAC work is consistently coming in at higher costs and longer completion times than projected, one project recently came in at more than three times the cost estimate.
Mary Hughes Elementary, designated as a historic building in Piney Flats, was estimated to cost $420,000 for roof replacement and facia repair. But the lone Dec. 15 bid came in at $1.374 million with a completion time of 206 days.
Rafalowski said the school system, through Sullivan County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis, may rebid to encourage roofing contractors to use carpentry subcontractors for some work and do an alternate of shingles in addition to the specified metal roofing.
Hubbard said that of five contractors attending the pre-bid conference, one indicated it did not bid because of the higher wage requirements of the federal Davis-Bacon Act for such federally funded projects.
Hubbard said the others who did not bid indicated they were roofers, not carpenters, and balked at the facia work.
Bluff City Elementary cooling tower replacement on HVAC was awarded Oct. 25 to HVAC Inc. Corp. for $334,665, and Rafalowski said more HVAC work is coming.
Still under development are HVAC projects for Mary Hughes and Indian Springs elementaries, Indian Springs roof replacement and Bluff City and Miller Perry elementaries roof replacement.
Other projects pending are partial Emmett Elementary roof replacement estimated at $168,600 and Ketron Elementary roof work estimated at $80,500.
Rafalowski said no further planning work will be done on planned ESSER funding of Rock Springs classroom HVAC and roofing and HVAC at Miller Perry elementary school projects because they are less critical, along with higher prices.
However, she said non-ESSER resurfacing at two of four Sullivan East High tennis courts, at a cost of $19,358 through Baseline Sports, will move forward, as will the installation of 113 water bottle filling stations across the system funded by a grant from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Another non-ESSER project is wireless speakers, Rafalowski said of expanding a Department of Education pilot program at West Ridge High and Sullivan East Middle. Also, Indian Springs Elementary is to get a parent-teacher group funded playground equipment.