BLOUNTVILLE — If you have $18.89 million saved up, and intend to spend about $8.8 million of it to keep things going for the next year, how could that leave you with only $525,379.56?
It’s because nearly $9.57 million is reserved to pay for existing obligations, according to the Sullivan County Department of Education’s budget request for the upcoming fiscal year.
The county school system wants to spend $89.96 million to operate for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That’s up from $85.61 million for the 12-month budget cycle ending June 30.
School system officials presented a proposed budget, with that amount of projected revenue and that amount of planned spending, to the county’s budget committee on Wednesday.
In order to balance the two, however, school officials are asking to use nearly $8.8 million of the school system’s fund balance — up from the nearly $4.68 million used to balance the current budget.
That would draw down the school system’s fund balance to more than $2 million less than the 3% level the state requires, according to calculations distributed to the budget committee.
The school system estimates it will begin the 2021-2022 fiscal year with reserve balances totaling $18.89 million. The 3% the system cites as a minimum fund balance required by the state equals nearly $2.7 million.
Members of the committee said they need time to digest the request and some said they want more information.
Several said they think there are savings to be found in the school system’s operations budget, considering three of the system’s high schools are closing with the opening of West Ridge High School in their place.
School officials said they do expect savings, but don’t have any way to calculate how much because they won’t know until the new school’s annual cost of operations has its baseline year for comparison.
Some committee members also want to know how city school systems will be impacted if the Sullivan County Commission ultimately agrees to fund the county school system with more sales tax revenue and less property tax revenue.
The group agreed to meet again next week to continue discussion on the school system’s budget request.
A key point from Wednesday’s presentation: school officials did base the system’s proposed budget on local revenue projections calculated by the county’s budget office.
Those projections provide the county school system with exactly the same amount of local revenue as the system received this year. But the projections shift more of that revenue to local option sales tax revenues, and away from the county’s property tax rate.
Local taxes provided $35,659,718 to the county school system’s budget this fiscal year.
That same total is used in the school system’s budget request for the coming year.
Seven different sources provide that local revenue. Five of those line items are the same in the proposed budget as in the current budget.
The changes are in the two largest sources of local revenue to the school system: property taxes and local option sales taxes. The latter has shown healthy growth this year, despite fears last year that COVID-19 would cause a downward spiral.
In order to meet — but not exceed — state-mandated maintenance of effort requirements, the county’s budget office calculated local revenue for the county school system by using this year’s actual local option sales tax revenues as a base for that line item — $13,840,574. That’s nearly $2 million more than the $11,815,000 approved as local option sales tax revenue for the school system’s current budget.
That increase allows for a decrease in how much of the county’s property tax rate is dedicated to school funding (the total of which is split with city school systems because city residents pay county taxes).
This year, the county school system’s budget included revenue of nearly $22.7 million from the county’s property tax. The system’s proposed budget drops that to nearly $20.67 million.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones told budget committee members it is purely coincidental that the school system’s proposed budget shows the system would need $2 million to meet the state’s fund balance requirement, pay for existing obligations, and use the $8.8 million to balance the system’s proposed $89.96 million budget.
Projects already approved and priced will take up $5.96 million of the $18.92 million available reserve balances, according to a list distributed to the budget committee. Projects and amounts include: architect fees for Sullivan East High School turf project, $69,900; architect fees for West Ridge High School turf project, $66,350; Sullivan East High School turf, $980,444.04; West Ridge High School turf, $1,136,205; athletic lighting for West Ridge High School, $1,358,300; site lighting at West Ridge High School, $545,324.69; athletic lighting at Sullivan East Middle School, $707,500; furniture, fixtures, and equipment for West Ridge High School, $717,932; West Ridge High School, Henry Harr Driveway design, $184,687; and site lighting at Sullivan East Middle School, $194,512.02.
Additional reserve funds are obligated with estimated amounts of: technology at West Ridge High School, $125,000; additional furniture, fixtures and equipment for West Ridge High School, $482,068; Henry Harr Driveway for West Ridge High School, $3 million.