BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said the last conversation he had with Jack Bales was about how to increase teacher pay by “right-sizing” the school system’s buildings and employee base.
Bales, a former BOE member, died Dec. 9, and at the time of his death, he was serving on the Sullivan County Schools Salary Equalization Committee that has laid out an early retirement incentive plan for teachers that could result in pay scale increases.
The committee was to have met Dec. 15, which would have been Bales’ 79th birthday, but the meeting was cancelled. Bales served 24 years on the school board, from 1992 to 2016.
“Over the past several decades, I have had the opportunity and honor to serve in the education environment with Mr. Bales,” said Evelyn Rafalowski, the immediate past director of schools, who spent more than 40 years working in the system.
“His service to our school district will be well remembered. As I look back on his many contributions to our school district, two things quickly surface. One, he never wavered from doing what was best for our students, and secondly, his long term-goal has always been salary equalization for our teachers as compared to neighboring school districts,” Rafalowski said.
“Mr. Bales knew our budget extremely well and could recite numbers and figures as well as anyone involved in the budget process. He was always looking forward, planning for the future, and was extremely proud of Sullivan County Schools staff and students,” she said. “Even after he chose to formally end his service on the board, he still remained highly involved and continued to lead in our school district and community, most recently serving on our current Salary Equalization Committee. We will certainly miss his leadership, his knowledge and his passion for our school district.”
Jones, in remarks at the beginning of the BOE meeting on Dec. 10, said he was saddened Bales would not get to see the fruits of the consolidation of schools that will, among other things, make for better funding for teacher pay increases and more efficient physical operations.
Former BOE Chairman Michael Hughes said the first and frequent conversations he had with former board members Bales and Jerry Greene revolved around right-sizing the system and increasing teacher pay.
At the same meeting, the board voted 7-0 to implement the $15,000 early retirement incentive for eligible teachers and school-level administrators, a recommendation of the committee on which Bales served.
Although school system officials have said there are no plans for forced layoffs of teachers, not filling positions held by those who take the offer or refilling them with lower-cost teachers with less experience would allow the system to give raises to all teachers.
Bales was also an outspoken advocate for the new West Ridge High School, which is to open in August 2021 and be the merger of Sullivan North, South and Central high school zones.
He was a 1959 graduate of Sullivan High School and earned a chemical engineering degree from the University of Tennessee in 1964. He worked for and retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Current Director of Schools David Cox never knew Bales when he was a board member but was introduced to him at a Salary Equalization Committee meeting.
“I immediately liked him,” Cox said. “He was very kindhearted and cared a great deal about getting our professional salary scale where it ought to be.”
Also at the Dec. 10 meeting, BOE member Randall Gilmore, a former county teacher and administrator, lamented the recent death of Colonial Heights Middle guidance counselor Cindy Torbett from COVID-19.
Gilmore said he hired her when he was an administrator at the school.