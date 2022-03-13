BLOUNTVILLE — The release last week of the state’s annual audit of Sullivan County’s financial records has led to plans for meetings between county school system officials and the county’s finance department.
At a meeting Friday of the county’s financial management committee, County Finance Director Larry Bailey said the process of consolidating the school system’s accounting functions into his office, which previously handled accounting for all other county departments, at least in part contributed to the eight negative findings in the audit.
Bailey also mentioned additional changes ahead related to some key components of accounting procedures.
When Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski got a turn to speak, including answering questions about the audit, she took the opportunity to say she would appreciate a chance to meet with Bailey and/or his staff for more detailed information on any changes connected to the school system’s budget.
Rafalowski reminded committee members she expressed concerns months ago that the current configuration of staff involved in accounting doesn’t include anyone in the offices at the Department of Education.
She renewed her request that consideration be given to having at least one member of the Finance Department’s staff physically work out of the Department of Education, saying it would provide for smoother communications and make it easier for her to ask questions when they arise — and to provide information more quickly to the Finance Department.
Some members of the Finance Committee asked why that person couldn’t be Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid DeLoach, who previously was the school system’s finance director.
DeLoach was promoted to assistant director by the Sullivan County Board of Education after the Tennessee General Assembly approved a private act requested by the Sullivan County Commission to consolidate the school system’s financial department into the county’s finance department.
Bailey said he and his staff are happy to have meetings with Rafalowski or other school officials anytime.
No date was set for the first such meeting.