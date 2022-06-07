BLOUNTVILLE — Innovation Academy and seven bus routes are among the casualties of the proposed 2022-23 Sullivan County school budget, which was approved by the Board of Education on a 6-1 vote on Monday.
The vote for approval sends the general purpose school budget on to the Budget Committee of the County Commission for consideration on June 15. The lone "no" vote came from Paul Robinson, who said he had concerns about parents and students not getting advance notice of the IA decision, (although parents and students have spoken out against a rumored cut), or the bus service reductions, which he said would make an already slow student delivery system even slower.
The other six board members, Chairman Randall Jones, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, Matthew Spivey, Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse and Matthew Price, voted for the $85,851,930 general purpose school fund. It would use $6,143,150 in fund balance to make up the shortfall between spending and projected revenues.
"We have to cut the budget. There's no question," Jones said.
WHAT IS THE BUDGET AMOUNT?
The proposal is some $4 million less than the 2021-22 budget of $89,961,002. It would leave $3,199,898 in the fund balance, which Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach called a "worst-case" scenario. Tennessee requires school systems to keep a 3% reserve or fund balance.
For Sullivan County, that 3% minimum would be $2,722,718. BOE members asked about giving a 2% raise, but adding more than $400,000 to fund the increase would cut the reserve fund, increase the required dollar amount of the state-mandated minimum, and possibly fail to meet the 3% requirement.
However, some help is on the way with $637,000 from the sale of the former Blountville Elementary and Blountville Middle schools to the county before June 30. Also, the county also owes the school system $1,644,331 in revenue, according to a recent Tennessee Comptroller's report. However, school officials said neither is guaranteed to arrive by June 30.
In addition, Jones said those two additions likely will be used in part to bid out the West Ridge High School secondary access route to Henry Harr Road, a project he said the school system didn't have enough cash flow to fund until after the new fiscal year that starts on July 1.
The BOE also added back $1.626 million in requested funding for the Renovation Fund, which the County Commission ceased funding after 2018.
Board members also talked about an additional 1% raise to be approved later, retroactive to July 1, for a half-year or one-time bonuses.
Commissioner Todd Broughton, a member of the Budget Committee, last week proposed shifting a portion of the education property tax rate over to a renovation fund, but that would take an equal amount away from the general purpose school fund.
However, County Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey said that legally the cities' share of that funding could continue and be used for whatever they saw fit, while the county school system would have to use the money for renovations and other such capital expenditures.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said two of the bus routes to be cut served IA, while the other five in the Sullivan East High zone were routes that already had been doubled up because of the driver shortage among contractors.
The budget also reflects 19 teaching positions eliminated through attrition and no layoffs of teachers, including those at IA that were housed at Sullivan Central Middle School. Reductions in operations and capital expenditures also are part of the draft budget.
"They're all tough," Rafalowski said.
Deloach said the budget has the same Sullivan County revenues total. It reflected a $462,443 decrease in projected property tax revenues and a $462,443 increase in projected sales tax revenues.
However, state revenue through the Basic Education Program, which next year will be replaced by a new funding formula called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, or TISA, shows a loss of $1.025 million for the new fiscal year. The losses are because of a change in the city-county split in that the county school system continues to lose ground in the percentage of students it has compared to city systems operating inside the county.
On the expenditure side, a 1% raise for employees is to cost $410,000, professional step raises $450,000, four additional staff step levels $180,000, increased coaching supplements $212,000, and athletic trainer and nurse pay increases $37,000. An average 6.5% increase in health insurance premiums coming Jan. 1 is projected at $210,000.
The support staff increases and coaching supplement increase are long overdue, Rafalowski told the board.
"The longevity piece is something that has been on our radar for a long time," Rafalowski said, adding that the coaching supplement increase "doesn't put us ahead" compared to area school systems but "it puts us closer."
IA SUPPORTERS SPEAK
Two parents Monday evening spoke out against closing IA. It is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) middle school inside Sullivan Central Middle that served 77 students, including 12 from out of the school district.
Former IA parent Rodney Padgett said he fears the county system will lose many if not all of the dozens of students from outside the county school district, as well as the roughly $10,000 in state funding that follows them. IA, founded as a joint program of Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools in 2012, has been considered for closure in the past.
Heather Embershia, whose rising eighth-grade son, Deklan, planned to attend IA for this third middle school year, said he and other students learn in different ways embraced by IA and its teachers.
"There is such a passion for teaching the way these children learn," Embershia told the board, adding that she believes parents would be willing to help promote IA through fundraisers.
"A lot of the community doesn't know" IA is to be cut, she said.