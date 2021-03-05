BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central High School social studies teacher Matthew Hawn’s written reprimand, the lowest type of formal discipline from Sullivan County Schools, will stand.
The Board of Education voted 6-0 with one abstaining to uphold the written reprimand in the permanent record of the 16-year tenured social studies teacher and assistant baseball coach.
WHY WAS REPRIMAND ISSUED?
The reprimand from Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach focused on an Atlantic magazine article on white privilege titled “The First White President” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
After Hawn assigned students in his contemporary issues class to read the article, on Jan. 17 a parent complained that it didn’t present opposing or different opinions on a controversial matter and that the article had vulgar language not suited to high school students.
In addition, Director of Schools David Cox said Hawn was verbally warned last fall by Secondary Education Supervisor Brent Palmer about a video of Hawn’s remarks on white privilege, which went to students in another of his classes, not the one on contemporary issues.
Hawn said the video, which made the rounds on social media, got sent to the wrong class during virtual learning but he believes white privilege is a fact.
Hawn said the article included language used by Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist in the 2016 presidential campaign, and Trump.
“We need to give diverse voices a chance to be heard in the classroom,” Hawn told the board. “My kids already know one side.”
WHY ASSIGN THIS ARTICLE?
The article by an African American author addressed white privilege, but Hawn told the board on Thursday night he intended to follow other things in later class periods focused on Trump’s 2016 victory, including Trump’s use of social media, Russian meddling in the election, Trump’s position as a businessman and the fact he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but won the electoral vote.
Instead, Hawn said he ended that topic entirely after talking with Central Principal Mark Foster and didn’t contact the parent when Foster told him not to do so. Hawn told the board he read “Catcher in the Rye” and “Song of Solomon” with similar language while a student at North High.
“I’m a good teacher. Current and former students respect me,” Hawn said. “I appreciate being heard. That’s all I wanted.”
Cox said, “Mr. Hawn says he’s a good teacher. I don’t dispute that.”
In the end, Cox said the issue was Hawn declined to respond to informal disciplinary action in the fall and when it became formal for a second incident in January, Hawn told Cox, “I’m not going to answer your question until you answer mine.”
Hawn told the board the central office failed to follow its own disciplinary procedures and that he never got to present his side of the story. However, Cox said Hawn declined to address the particulars after he received his letter of reprimand Feb. 3 and met Feb. 11 with Cox, DeLoach and others in the central office.
WHO ABSTAINED FROM VOTE?
Board member Randall Gilmore, a retired teacher who taught Hawn in Advanced Placement history at Sullivan North High, recused himself because he responded to an email from Hawn about the reprimand before knowing that Hawn would contest the written reprimand.
Such appeals are something Jones, a 37-year educator, and Cox, who plans to retire from a 37-year career in education June 30, said they had never run across in their careers.
Harry Farthing of the Tennessee Education Association was with Cox during the Feb. 11 meeting and the Thursday night board meeting, but Hawn said he was unaware a January conversation with Principal Foster would be reported to the central office as a basis for deciding disciplinary action.
Board members questioned Hawn and Cox and heard their presentations during a nearly 90-minute session at the end of the BOE meeting.