BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats.
He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system’s involvement in innovative career technical programs.
The other finalist said he learned early on in his education career that the best leaders are servant leaders.
He also said that he is proud to have graduated in the old Sullivan North High School zone, to which he later returned as a principal.
One says his biggest mentor was his father, the other his mother.
Come Monday evening, if all goes as planned, one of these men will be tapped to replace retiring Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski effective July 1, 2023, although the winner is to help Rafalowski put together the 2023-24 budget before then.
The two finalists are West Ridge High School Principal Joshua “Josh” Davis and Tennessee Department of Education Career Technical Education head Charles “Chuck” Carter of Hamblen County.
They were among 13 applicants for the position, then among three semifinalists before the Board of Education narrowed the field to two. The seven-member board has a called meeting set for 5 p.m. on Monday to choose one or the other.
Davis said during his semifinalist interview he attended Cedar Grove Elementary, Lynn View Middle and graduated from North High.
Carter said that if he is chosen, he and his family plan to move from the Morristown area to Sullivan County and become part of the community.
The Times New obtained resumes and applications of the finalists through a public records request.
CARTER NUTSHELL RESUME
Carter, 59, has 31 years of experience in education. He has an education specialist degree or Ed.S. in supervision and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee; a master’s in supervision and administration from LMU; an education certification license obtained through a program at East Tennessee State University; a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and attended Walters State Community College in Morristown.
Starting in April, he became director of CTE programs for the TDOE. Before that, from July 2018 to March 2022, he was CTE director of Hamblen County Schools in Morristown. He also was principal of Union Heights Elementary School from November 2008 to June 2018, and a teacher and coach at East Ridge Middle in Whitesburg from August 1991 to October 2008.
He was 2019 First Regional Supervisor of the Year for the TDOE, inducted into the National College Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the Union Heights Elementary “Tornado Alley” Hall of Fame and named 2016 Hamblen County Principal of the Year. He also was owner and operator of the 11-E Stop and Shop Market and Deli from June 1988 to December 2010, when he sold the business.
DAVIS NUTSHELL RESUME
Davis, 43, has 19 years of experience in education. He has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy analysis, a master’s in elementary education and a bachelor’s of science in early childhood education, all from ETSU. He won Teacher of the Year in 2008 from Kingsport City Schools and High School Principal of the Year for 2021 from Sullivan County Schools.
He was chosen West Ridge principal in July 2020 for the school that opened in August 2021. He was principal of Sullivan North from July 2016 to September 2020, principal of Rock Springs Elementary from July 2012 to July 2016, and assistant principal of Sullivan Central High from July 2011 to July 2012.
Before that, he was curriculum specialist with KCS from July 2009 to July 2011, a third-grade teacher at Kingsport’s Kennedy Elementary from July 2007 to July 2009 and a fourth-grade teacher at Indian Springs Elementary in Sullivan County from August 2003 to May 2007.
FLAT TIRES AND SERVANT LEADERS
Carter during his first formal BOE interview and during an informal sit-down with the board before his second formal interview talked about Flat Tire Ministries, a weekly blog he’s done for years. Basically, he said the idea is that instead of sitting on the side of the road with a flat in despair, you need to change the tire and move on to your destination, even if it means getting a little dirty.
The blog came about after he had 17 flats in three years and as of mid-December had reached 23-plus helping others with flats. He said those encounters have provided many conversations about life, faith, and perseverance.
Davis and Carter both indicated that being a servant leader is important. Carter said he used to help do kitchen duty for a community Thanksgiving dinner during his elementary principal days.
Davis said he learned early on in his career that a leader shouldn’t ask employees to do something he or she won’t and doesn’t do.
Both said their families are crucial to their success. At least one of Carter’s family members attended both of his formal interviews, including adult children, and Davis said his wife helps a lot with him juggling the principalship with having two young children.
Asked at the end of the second interview rounds about anything else they wanted to say, Davis said no but Carter cited innovations made while he was CTE director in Hamblen County Schools.
MENTORS
Asked in the finalist interviews about their biggest mentors, Davis responded his mother, who taught him a strong work ethic and is “typically my first phone call; Janet Faulk, who as principal of Kennedy Elementary in Kingsport City Schools always told him to ask “why” about everything; and Rafalowski, who he said has taught him to “try to pay attention to every single, minute detail.”
Carter responded that his late father, a contractor and later a farmer who left school at seventh grade to help support his family, is his biggest mentor, followed by his brother-in-law, Lynn Canipe, who got him into education and later married Carter’s sister; and Dale Lynch, a former director of Hamblen County Schools under whom he worked and now is head of TOSS, the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.OTHER THINGS IN FINALIST INTERVIEWS
• Davis said he has no involvement in contract negotiations or collaborative conferencing, while Carter has been involved with it as a central office staff member in Hamblen County Schools.
• Both also spoke about the importance of law enforcement response to the school system.
David said school resource officers, detectives, deputies, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and others in Cassidy’s leadership team have been “nothing but supportive” of West Ridge, while Carter said school systems need the support of SROs and other law enforcement.
• Asked about the need for annual county funding of a renovation/maintenance fund, Davis said he would work with the board to consistently prioritize capital needs, updating them to reflect emergencies and new needs.
Davis called the list a “living, working document” that he hopes would help gain support for capital funding from the County Commission as well as possibly be funded by grants and other sources.
Carter said a capital fund is needed. “That would be almost like having a house and not having a rainy day account, in my opinion,” Carter said. As an elementary principal, Carter said he tried to make the school building inviting, safe and nurturing inside.
The County Commission quit funding a separate renovation/capital projects fund for the school system that had been getting $1.6 million a year. Both candidates said they would work with the commissioners on school system needs.