Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo

 SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats.

He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system’s involvement in innovative career technical programs.

FOI

Freedom of Information Act logo

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video