BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or perhaps trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northernmost end of the West Ridge High School site.
That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to receive in January, which could eventually become part of a fleet to replace or partially replace contract bus service.
During a work session on Dec. 1, the Board of Education discussed an agenda item from Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski about selling the property near Exit 63 of Interstate 81, but not before it is considered for a school bus garage or even a land swap for a future access road to Airport Parkway for West Ridge.
The land includes 2.4 acres with an old white farmhouse and newer four-car garage near the intersection of Henry Harr Road and Lynn Road, as well as some additional property along Henry Harr Road between there and where a secondary access road for West Ridge is planned in addition to long-term plans for a direct connection to Airport Parkway. The property also includes two outbuildings and what appears to be a collapsed barn.
CHANGE OF PLANS
The house and garage site originally was earmarked for a potential fire substation to serve the greater Indian Springs community.
However, those plans have changed since Cassidy United Methodist Church donated a site for a new fire hall, to be a substation of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department based in Blountville. It is just east of Cassidy UMC on the south side of state Route 126, the same side as the church.
The board took no action on the idea during the meeting, and member Paul Robinson requested Rafalowski check to be sure there still wasn’t any interest in the land for a future fire hall or school maintenance.
If not, Rafalowski said there is room to carve out a second lot to the west of the old farmhouse, as well as room for one or two other lots to the east of the house. Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said he wanted to be sure that the school system maintains ownership of the section of Russell Creek there, and Rafalowski said that 2.4 acres did not include the creek.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS
Jones said he has received two calls in the past two years asking if the school system had any interest in selling the property, and member Mark Ireson said he didn’t want to see the property deteriorate. Rafalowski said the garage is in good shape but the house has some issues.
Jones said he’d like to see if the owner of nearby property west of Lynn Road would have any interest in swapping the school-owned land for some of that property, just east of the Second Harvest Food Bank in the former Sam’s Wholesale Club building. That would give the school a direct connection to the Airport Parkway, something proposed but never done before West Ridge opened in August 2021.
“We want to look at all options,” Jones said Monday, although he said he was unsure of the legalities of a land trade.
Robinson also asked if the property could be used for a storage facility. Rafalowski said her staff has considered expanding storage and maintenance use of the old Holston Institute property near Tri-Cities Airport.
“We’re getting ready to get 15 (school) buses in January,” Rafalowski said. That will require additional garage space for the long buses because the system has no suitable space for that now.
“We’ve definitely got to have a discussion about a garage.”
The school system contracts all its buses except for special education buses, which it operates with its own drivers, and a bus for the Stuffle Heights area of Bloomingdale. However, over the years the school system has pondered owning and operating its own buses like Kingsport, Hawkins County and other surrounding school systems. After the meeting, Rafalowski said the 15 buses would not be used immediately on any regular routes but might be used by schools for extracurricular transportation for sports and clubs.
“Right now, mainly these are going to be school activity buses,” Jones said later. A decision on the county operating some routes would come as contracts with private bus contractors were up for renewal, Jones said.
The school system has faced fuel escalation clauses that have increased the money paid to contractors, as well as a recent incident where a contract driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant but found to have drug paraphernalia and drugs on the bus and in her private vehicle. Jones said the driver had just finished her second day of driving and passed the required background and drug screen before she started.
In addition, parents have complained during public comment to the board about late bus runs.
Hughes said he’d like to explore using the former Akard Elementary site as a possible place for a bus garage. That facility, on the edge of Bristol, is used as a warehouse and for textbook storage. The Holston site is full of older stored items of the school system and other county departments, Rafalowski said.