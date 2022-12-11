BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or perhaps trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northernmost end of the West Ridge High School site.

That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to receive in January, which could eventually become part of a fleet to replace or partially replace contract bus service.

