BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools.
The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
The county system has about 8,400 students among 15 schools with a 2022-23 budget of more than $85.8 million.
According to its advertisement for the position, the system employs 633 educators, 44 administrators, and 525 support staff.
CANDIDATEs GET TWO HOURS
Interviews of the three semifinalists will be held in the downstairs meeting room of the Department of Health/Education Building at 154 Blountville Bypass, and the sessions are open to the public.
“It will probably be in January before we have everything finalized,” BOE Chairman Randall Jones said Thursday.
Interviews will be conducted according to the following schedule:
• 2 p.m. — Deidre Pendley, director of career and technical education/assistant principal at Tennessee High School in Bristol;
• 4:30 p.m. — Charles Carter, director of career technical education programs, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, and a former Hamblen County school official;
• 7 p.m. — Joshua Davis, principal of West Ridge High School and a former Kingsport City Schools employee.
“Each candidate will be allotted two hours,” Jones said. No audience questions will be allowed, and the sessions will be videoed for a delayed broadcast, not livestreamed.
All candidates will be asked the same questions, but Jones said followup questions likely would vary depending on responses.
WHY THE SEARCH NOW?
The director’s search is to replace the again-retiring Evelyn Rafalowski, who has more than 40 years with the school system. She was director for four years, then retired but became a consultant for the construction of Sullivan East Middle and West Ridge, and then returned for two years after the retirement of Director David Cox, although that contract actually expires June 30, 2023.
The plan is to offer one of the candidates the job in December and have that person take over by July 1. However, the new director is to be involved in the formulation of the 2023-24 budget, the first under TISA (Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement).
TISA replaces the BEP (Basic Education Program) funding formula in use by the Volunteer State for more than three decades.
VOTE MIGHT COME DEC. 1
The director search is on the Dec. 1 BOE meeting agenda. The board and Jones have discussed the possibility of narrowing the list of candidates to two at that meeting. In theory, at least, the board also could choose a new director then since the item will be on the agenda.
“It could go to two. It could go from two to one,” Jones said Thursday.
“It will depend on the interviews,” Jones said. “My anticipation is we at least narrow it down to two finalists.”
However, Jones also has said the board could have more interviews with the two finalists before making a decision.
The school board hired the TSBA (Tennessee School Boards Association) to advertise and collect applicants. Thirteen applied, and the board narrowed that group down to the semifinalists.
“They (TSBA officials) charged us $3,000 because they didn’t have to bring in an interview team to go through the applications” and make recommendations, Jones said.
Each board member individually reviewed the resumes from each candidate, then chose the ones they wanted to be interviewed. Only those applicants who reveived four or more votes to be interviewed made it to the semifinal round.
ALL THREE FROM EAST TENNESSEE
The semifinalists all have East Tennessee connections, although the 13 applicants included people from across the country as well as other local and regional hopefuls. The only person so far who has served as director in Sullivan County without local or regional connections was Jubal Yennie, who was working in the Nashville area when hired in 2010 and left for a superintendent’s position in Wyoming in 2015.
Rafalowski was chosen interim director and then permanent director after Yennie helped spearhead consolidation plans, resulting in the new West Ridge High and Sullivan East Middle. She subsequently served when county funding for the projects was approved.
Rafalowski retired in 2019, and the board hired David Cox, a Hawkins County native working in Maryland, in 2019. He retired in 2021, and Rafalowski agreed to resume being superintendent until June 30, 2023.
“That was nothing by design,” Jones said of all three semifinalists being in East Tennessee. “It just so happened these were the candidates who got four votes.”