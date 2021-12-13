BLOUNTVILLE — Former Sullivan Central High School contemporary issues teacher and assistant baseball coach Matthew Hawn is appealing his firing to the Sullivan County Board of Education at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
That will be the first time the board will readdress its June firing decision, which has since drawn national media attention.
And BOE Chairman Randall Jones is emphasizing to the board that its decision on the fate of the tenured teacher, who began working for the school system starting in 2005, is to be based solely on the record of a hearing in August, a 1,400-page document summing up those three days.
In other words, no new evidence is to be presented.
Jones said two 15-minute presentations are expected from Chris McCarty, a Knoxville attorney representing the school system, and Virginia McCoy, a staff attorney for the Tennessee Education Association representing Hawn.
“After that, it’s up to us to make a recommendation,” Jones said.
Jones also told the board at its Dec. 2 meeting that members should not talk with news media representatives and others about the particulars of the case before or after the hearing, which will be conducted in the first-floor conference room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.
“Don’t respond to the media or individuals,” Jones said.
Jones said after the meeting that is because an appeal of the matter to Sullivan County Chancery Court would reset the case to zero, so to speak, and that such conversations could end up being called into evidence through subpoenaed testimony because new evidence could be introduced at that point.
BOARD OPTIONS
Jones outlined three basic options: affirm the decision of Dale Conder, an impartial hearing officer and Jackson, Tenn., attorney who upheld the BOE’s decision to fire Hawn, modify his decision, or overrule it.
Board member Matthew Spivey, who is also an attorney, said another option is to send the case back to the hearing officer for more evidence.
Jones said by law the board has 10 days to make a decision but discussion among board members must be in public, and with the holidays coming up he doesn’t envision a Christmas Eve BOE session to make a decision.
The normally seven-member board has had only six members since the resignation of Randall Gilmore, who moved out of his district. If the County Commission has not filled Gilmore’s old seat by the time the BOE’s decision is due, it would still take at least four votes, a majority of seven, to make a decision other than upholding Conder’s ruling.
For instance, Jones said that a 3-3 tie would uphold Conder’s decision.
NATIONAL ATTENTION
The case has drawn national media attention from newspapers, other publications, and the “Tamron Hall” television program.
Conder ruled that Sullivan County Schools officials acted properly on June 8 in moving to fire Hawn. Among other things, he presented a profanity-laced YouTube video of a Kyla Jenée Lacey poem on racism and white privilege.
Conder’s ruling was based on a three-day appeal hearing held Aug. 16-18 in Blountville.
“Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn,” Conder wrote in a 10-page Finding of Facts and Conclusions of Law dated Oct. 22.
Hawn was fired by the BOE June 8 on a 6-1 vote, based on a recommendation from then-Director of Schools David Cox, since retired. School system officials said the firing was based on Hawn’s presentation of white privilege in his class, including the profanity-laced video, and not presenting various points of view as well as prior actions for which Hawn had received a reprimand.
Since Sullivan Central, South and North merged to form West Ridge in August, the class is no longer being taught.
WHAT ARE NATIONAL MEDIA SAYING?
National media coverage often has focused on critical race theory and laws in Tennessee and elsewhere to outlaw teaching it, although it was not outlawed in the state at the time Hawn did or didn’t do the things alleged by Cox.
Further, Cox has said critical race theory had nothing to do with his recommendation to fire Hawn and that the topics were not the issue, but rather the way they were presented.
A recent Washington Post article about Hawn included interviews with three former Central students and Hawn, but it said Sullivan County school system officials would not comment because of pending litigation.
It also called Hawn a Kingsport teacher although he has never taught in Kingsport City Schools, separate from Sullivan County Schools. However, Hawn, who has declined requests to comment or be interviewed, has a Kingsport address.
A GoFundMe page for Hawn, called Stand With Coach Hawn, as of Friday afternoon had raised $62,198 of a $85,000 goal.
