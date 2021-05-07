BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a called meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, for a preliminary 2021-22 budget discussion. This meeting will be held in the first floor board room of the Central Office, 154 Blountville Bypass.
Sullivan school board to discuss budget
Rick Wagner
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today