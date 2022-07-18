BLOUNTVILLE — How to find a new director of schools, how to fund a proposed baseball field project and how best to spend more COVID-19 relief funds are among issues the Sullivan County School Board plans to address.
In addition to likely voting whether to demolish the former Colonial Heights Middle and Sullivan Middle schools at the Aug. 4 board meeting, Sullivan County education officials plan to hold a work session beforehand to discuss how they will go about replacing Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski for the second time.
Rafalowski served four years as director, then retired in mid-2019 but became a consultant for the new Sullivan East Middle School and West Ridge High before agreeing to come back as director two years later to help launch West Ridge after her replacement, David Cox, retired after two years on the job.
Rafalowski's contract is set to end June 30, 2023, but board Chairman Randall Jones at the July 14 board meeting said the board needs to consider how it will replace her. He also said he would like to see a replacement chosen by the end of the year.
Options include a private firm search, using the Tennessee School Boards Association and the board itself doing the search.
The board has more or less done all three in recent history, including a nationwide search by TSBA that found former Director Jubal Yennie, who left in 2015 for a position in Wyoming, and one by consultant Wayne Qualls that resulted in the hiring of former director David Cox, who retired in 2021. However, the board chose Rafalowski in 2021 without a search firm.
Jones said getting someone in place by the first of the year would allow the new director to have a hand in putting together the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Rafalalowki has worked for the school system since 1977 and came to central office in 1999. She became director from 2015 to 2019 and served as a consultant from 2019 to 2021 after then returning as the director. Upon a mid-2023 retirement, she would have served 44 years in the system full time and two years part-time, four years short of half a century.
ESSER PROJECTS TO BE DISCUSSED
The board also plans on a looking at how to spend ESSER (Emergency Secondary Schools Education Relief) funds or COVID relief at a called work session sometime this month or next. At the July 14 board meeting, Rafalowski was trying to schedule a work session for the board with architect Dineen West to discuss ESSER 2.0 and 3.0 spending plans.
West is to give the board an analysis for work needed at Mary Hughes Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary and Sullivan East High.
EAST BASEBALL TURF ALSO ON THE TABLE
Another issue on the school board's radar is what to do about the Sullivan East High's baseball turf project. The topic is set for discussion at a future work session.
The project has a $507,000 financial commitment from an anonymous donor. However, the low bid on the project came in at $596,366 from Baseline Sports Construction with an alternate grading bid of $160,150. In addition, architectural work required for the project leaves the funding balance at only $440,000.
Brent Hodge, a Piney Flats businessman and East graduate, spoke during pubic comment about the project, saying he didn't understand why so much was spent on the architectural work rather than saved for the project itself. Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said, by law, projects of such amounts must include architectural work.
Rafalowski said West would also be involved with the field discussion. Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare indicated it is possible fundraising may help close the gap between available money and the bid.
"We'll do whatever we can to make it happen," Hare said Monday. "We want to see it done. The primary donor does, too."
Hodge asked Hughes if ESSER money could be used for the baseball field, and Hughes responded that ESSER money had limitations on how it could be spent.