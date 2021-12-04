BLUFF CITY — Sullivan County Board of Education member Matthew Spivey couldn't muster enough support Thursday for a resolution against a new Tennessee law allowing partisan school board elections.
"There is no place for partisanship in a public service like education," Spivey, of Kingsport, said in calling for a vote by the BOE after reading his draft resolution Thursday evening.
"It's our job to provide public education for every student," Spivey said in a work session before the voting meeting. "We don't care if the parents are Republican or Democrat."
IRESON VOTED NO
However, member Mark Ireson, of Colonial Heights, said he has no problem with the law change and thinks it will give people a clear choice of how conservative or liberal a candidate is. Ireson said approving the resolution would make folks think the board is full of liberals.
"I don't know that I'm conservative," Chairman Randall Jones, of Indian Springs, said, although he added that he is a fiscal conservative. "Sometimes I'm real liberal."
The Sullivan County Democratic and Republican parties already have requested primaries for the school board races in 2022, so those will happen unless the General Assembly undoes its Oct. 29 special session vote enabling partisan school board races.
Only Ireson voted outright against the resolution. The vote was 2-1 with two abstaining, one absent and one seat unfilled on the normally seven-member board. Approval would have required at least four yes votes.
Spivey and Mary Rouse of the Bristol area voted for the resolution, while Ireson voted no. Jones abstained, saying he would run as an independent if he runs again, and Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale also abstained.
Vice Chairman Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area was absent, and the seat of former member Randall Gilmore of Blountville is vacant after he moved out of the district and resigned. His term would have expired next year.
The county commission later this month may appoint a temporary replacement until a new BOE member is chosen in the August election, which under the new law would have a May primary for partisan candidates.
Gilmore's District 6 seat will be on the 2022 ballot, as will the District 4 seat of Hughes and the District 2 seat of Robinson.
Jones said lawmakers didn't consult with school boards, much like the local lawmakers and county officials didn't consult with the school board before approving a financial management act switching much of the school system's finances under a Finance Committee of the county commission.
Jones said maybe school boards need to be more proactive in the future.
"To me, this is terrible," school board attorney Pat Hull said in the work session. "Sullivan County decisions are going to be made in Nashville. We have way too many of them now."
BOARD MEMBERS GIVE REASONS FOR VOTES
"I don't think politics has any place in a school board," Jones said in the work session, recalling that a voter once asked him his political affiliation in a school board race and he responded he was nonpartisan.
"I would run (in the future) as independent to try to keep from being labeled one way or another," Jones said in the work session, adding during the meeting just before the vote: "As individual board members, we should contact our legislators and let them know how we feel about it."
Jones also said in the work session that going on record against the change in and of itself brings partisan politics into the school board, but Spivey said the board should take a stand as other boards have. Kingsport's board voted 4-1 against the law on Tuesday.
"I'm a firm believer our local governments operate best when they are not partisan," Spivey said at the work session.
He said such affiliations simply divide communities, just as the legislation divided the General Assembly. He also said partisan winners would have an allegiance to their party, with an eye toward seeking higher office rather than serving the school system.
Spivey also said a lawmaker outside the region told him the law might be the first step in a move toward elected superintendents, which Tennessee abandoned back in the 1990s.
"This discussion is obviously showing a divide in the board," Jones said, although Spivey said he didn't understand the concerns over the resolution.
"That's like arguing about a car's tires without putting gas in it," Spivey said. "It won't go."
Rouse agreed with Spivey and Jones the partisan election of school boards is a bad idea.
"I feel like our local people we have elected (to the General Assembly) have let us down," Rouse said, adding she would run as an independent if the election is partisan. "Here's another hole somebody else created we're trying to climb out of."
The Senate voted 20-10 to approve a bill allowing partisan school board elections instead of the House version requiring them.
The House then voted 52-39 to approve the Senate version in a special session that ended at about 1:28 a.m. on Oct. 29. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation on Nov. 12.
"It was passed in the middle of the night," Spivey said, adding that he hopes the General Assembly will change the law to maintain mandatory nonpartisan school board elections after it starts its regular session in January.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.