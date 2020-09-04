BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board on Thursday made what could become the first step toward installing artificial turf on the athletic fields at the new West Ridge High School and existing Sullivan East High School.
The board voted 7-0 to request the County Commission at its Sept. 17 meeting approve a resolution allowing the school system to spend some reserves and restricted fund balance money to finish work at West Ridge.
WHAT ARE TURF PLANS?
That would include possible installation of artificial football and other field turf at West Ridge, to open in August of 2021, as well as putting such turf at East, which opened in 1968.
East will become the only other high school in the county system when Sullivan South, North and Central high schools close at the end of this school year.
However, board Chairman Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area emphasized during the meeting at Central High’s Little Theater and a work session beforehand in the library that the board still would have to approve any turf projects. Member Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale asked that before the vote.
Architect Dineen West of Kingsport reported at the work session that work on West Ridge, off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 on Lynn Road, should be done in plenty of time for the school to open in less than a year. However, board members have said that the delay in grading and either seeding or putting turf on the field could mean the first West Ridge home game or two could be played elsewhere.
WHERE ELSE COULD MONEY GO?
The resolution, as amended in a 7-0 vote by the board, also says that the funds in question could be used on other projects at West Ridge, East and other schools, which could include the renovation of Central and South high schools into middle schools.
Member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights moved to amend the resolution’s title to match its text including projects at facilities other than East High and West Ridge, and Vice Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs moved to amend the resolution to say explicitly that the county school board would be the voting body to add school projects on which to spend the money in question.
Director of Schools David Cox after the meeting said that as explained by Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach during a work session before the meeting, the monies in question included about $800,000 from a Basic Education Program or BEP reserves fund and another $1.8 million in restricting reserves set aside for such capital projects.
Cox and Hughes said some design work would have to be done before the turf projects could be bid out. The board earlier voted to do as both schools combined and separate, as well as individual fields such as football, baseball and softball. Ireson had the earlier action amended to separate out the projects.
Although the school system has set aside the money for such use, the commission as the funding body still must approve its use. The issue of turf at West Ridge, projected to serve about 1,700 students from the North, South and all or part of Central zones, came up during a recent school board meeting after Hughes said a new West Ridge athletic booster club asked that turf be considered.
Neighboring Hawkins County Schools is getting football turf at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools, and two other schools of more than 2,200 students each, Kingpsort’s Dobyns-Bennett High School and Johnson City’s Science Hill High, each have artificial turf fields.
The Volunteer and Cherokee football turf projects are to cost about $1.2 million combined, which Hughes at an earlier meeting said was only $100,000 so more than what an earlier estimate of West Ridge football turf alone would be.Ireson also got a resolution passed at a recent meeting to pursue a possible pool for West Ridge, a project considered but never pursued because of an estimated $5 million to $8 million price tag.
The West Ridge swim team is to use the Central High pool, with South High as a backup. East has an inoperative pool being fixed, while the pool at North, to become a Kingsport middle school, has been out of commission since the 1990s.
WHAT ELSE?
In other action, the board voted 7-0 to amend its revenue projections for county property taxes to match the commission’s approved budget. Cox said it would not change the bottom line of the school system budget.
Also, new board member Mary Rouse of the Bristol area was sworn in at a work session before the meeting. She defeated incumbent Jane Thomas in the August election. Incumbents re-elected and also sworn in Thursday night were Ireson, Jones and Matthew Spivey of Kingsport.