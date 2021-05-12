BLOUNTVILE — Sullivan County's school board has approved a draft budget asking for another $2 million in revenues from the Sullivan County Commission.
It would help fund a proposed general purpose school budget for next fiscal year of nearly $89.6 million.
The Board of Education voted 7-0 in a called meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve a draft budget of $89,959,102 for 2021-22, up from the 2020-21 budget of $85,613,692.
That would be an increase of $4,345,410. The draft includes savings from having fewer teachers, thanks in part to an early retirement incentive, but also includes 4% raises for all employees and bringing remaining teachers up to the regional teacher pay average.
BOE Chairman Randall Jones said the proposal will go before the county commission's Budget Committee Wednesday, marking the first budget put together under a private act in which the county, not the school system, does school system revenue projections.
Jones and Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey decried a proposal for the county to give the school system more sales tax revenues but take away an equal amount of property tax revenue, which they said was more consistent and not as dependent on the economy and the current construction boom.
"Public education should be the first in line," Spivey said, while Jones said sales tax revenues sometimes go down as they did in 2008.
The approved draft differs in revenues from the proposal sent by county Finance Director Larry Bailey, which would replace $2,025,574 in county property tax revenues, 11 or 12 cents on the property tax rate, with an equal amount from the sales tax.
That means, in essence, the school board is asking to get the additional $2 million in sales tax revenues and to keep $2 million in property tax revenues in that tax rate.
The Tennessee funding for the system includes a hold harmless clause for state revenue, making for $1,002,000 more than the 2020-21 school year. In addition, it includes a 4% increase in teacher pay costing $2,344,000 and the salary equalization costing $4.2 million.
Jones said the time is right for the salary equalization plan to be implemented.
Other additions to expenditures included $200,000 to make nurses full-time positions and a one-time retirement incentive cost of $531,000 per professional employee. However, the budget also includes a $2,950,000 reduction in teacher staff position savings compared to the current fiscal year.
School officials said the budget included no layoffs but savings through attrition in not filling positions left vacant by retirements and resignations. In addition, interim employees were not necessarily kept, Jones said.
Jones said that the projected total available reserves for the system are $18,892,679.31, out of which $5,961,154.75 is coming out for projects funded to date. An additional reserve obligation of $12,283,945 would mean only $647,579.56 left in reserves.
The problem with that is Tennessee strongly suggests having a 3% fund balance or $2,695,107 for the more than $89 million draft budget, leaving a shortfall of slightly more than $2 million. Without that 3%, Jones said, the school system could not use the fund balance to balance the budget for the fiscal year, which starts July 1.
"The commission should be very proud of how frugal we are and having a healthy fund balance," Jones said, adding that the county, not the school system, draws interest off the fund balance.
If the commission declines the funding request, Jones said it did not have line-item veto authority but commissioners could ask the board members to consider specific cuts.
Another budget item to be presented, Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid DeLoach said, is a proposal for renovations and capital: a five-year capital improvement project of $1,940,000 and $1.57 million in annual renovation and maintenance expenses.
Also to be presented is a self-supporting School Nutrition Budget of $5,054,179, up $23,035 from the current year.