BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education in its moment of silence at the start of Thursday's meeting urged people to remember the late Tim Flannagan, the Video Guy, who died unexpectedly Wednesday.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Flannagan did a great job the past few years livestreaming video of school board work sessions and meetings. He did that and other video work across the region.
Eric Maynard, information technology supervisor for Sullivan County Schools, got the work session on Twitch TV. A link to the recordings from Thursday is on the school system website, http://www.sullivank12.net/.