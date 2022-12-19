BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening.
The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Josh Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.
Chairman Randall Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voted for Davis.
Carter is the director of career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education, a position he has held since earlier this year. Davis is principal of West Ridge High School, and before that he was principal of Sullivan North High School.
The board voted 6-1 for Jones to negotiate a draft contract with Carter. Hughes cast the lone no ballot. Jones said that contract would be reviewed by attorneys on both sides and likely would be approved at the February school board meeting or at a called school board meeting.
Davis and Carter were chosen as finalists by the board last month after the board picked three people — Davis, Carter and Deidre Pendley of Bristol, Tennessee City Schools — as semifinalists out of 13 applicants.
Carter is set July 1, 2023, to replace Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring after more than 40 years service with Sullivan County Schools, including what will be six as director and being in central office since 1999.
CARTER NUTSHELL RESUME
Carter, 59, has 31 years of experience in education. He has an education specialist degree or Ed.S. in supervision and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee; a master’s in supervision and administration from LMU; an education certification license obtained through a program at East Tennessee State University; a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and attended Walters State Community College in Morristown.
He graduated from Morristown East High.
Starting in April, he became director of CTE programs for the TDOE. Before that, from July 2018 to March 2022, he was CTE director of Hamblen County Schools in Morristown. He also was principal of Union Heights Elementary School from November 2008 to June 2018, and a teacher and coach at East Ridge Middle in Whitesburg from August 1991 to October 2008.
He was 2019 First Regional Supervisor of the Year for the TDOE, inducted into the National College Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the Union Heights Elementary “Tornado Alley” Hall of Fame and named 2016 Hamblen County Principal of the Year. He also was owner and operator of the 11-E Stop and Shop Market and Deli from June 1988 to December 2010, when he sold the business.
DAVIS NUTSHELL RESUME
Davis, 43, has 19 years of experience in education. He has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy analysis, a master’s in elementary education and a bachelor’s of science in early childhood education, all from ETSU. He won Teacher of the Year in 2008 from Kingsport City Schools and High School Principal of the Year for 2021 from Sullivan County Schools.
He was chosen West Ridge principal in July 2020 for the school that opened in August 2021. He was principal of Sullivan North from July 2016 to September 2020, principal of Rock Springs Elementary from July 2012 to July 2016, and assistant principal of Sullivan Central High from July 2011 to July 2012.
Before that, he was curriculum specialist with KCS from July 2009 to July 2011, a third-grade teacher at Kingsport’s Kennedy Elementary from July 2007 to July 2009 and a fourth-grade teacher at Indian Springs Elementary in Sullivan County from August 2003 to May 2007.
He graduated from Sullivan North High after attending Cedar Grove Elementary and then Lynn View Middle.