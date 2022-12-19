BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was chosen the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening.

The vote among the seven-member school board was five for Carter and two for Josh Davis. Those voting for Carter were Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson.

