KINGSPORT — On the eve of the Sullivan County school board possibly voting whether to uphold its decision to fire tenured teacher Matthew Hawn, he said he expects to be reinstated.
The former Sullivan Central High School teacher and coach made the comment during a virtual Zoom meeting with mostly supporters. The case has drawn national media attention.
The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) hosted Monday afternoon’s “press briefing” featuring Hawn. The forum notice said he “was fired for facilitating a discussion about race in his classroom,” and attorney Kimberlé Crenshaw of the AAPF said Hawn was fired “for doing his job” amid a “frenzy over a false crisis” concerning critical race theory.
The school board, which voted earlier this year to fire Hawn upon the recommendation of then-Director of Schools David Cox, is to vote whether to uphold the Oct. 22 decision of impartial hearing officer Dale Conder, who ruled the board was warranted in voting to fire Hawn. Conder’s ruling came after a three-day hearing Aug. 16-18.
Conder upheld the school board vote on the basis — among other things — of insubordination and violating policy.
The board can vote, based on the 1,400-page record, on Tuesday or take up to 10 days to make a decision.
The next step for an appeal by either side is Sullivan County Chancery Court.
HAWN PREDICTS REINSTATEMENT
“I’m still puzzled to why I’m here,” Hawn said during the Zoom meeting of being an ousted tenured teacher and coach after 16 years with Sullivan County Schools. He was responding to a written question from Dani Cook about why discussion of racism, specifically white privilege, seemed to be the catalyst for his firing.
“I fully expect to be reinstated,” Hawn said. “What I was doing is exactly what the state charges me to do: That is educate students.”
The hearing will start at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.
Attorneys representing each side are to present the case to the board.
Hawn maintained he kept to state standards and was merely trying to expand the viewpoints of students in conservative Northeast Tennessee in a school system where 95% of the students are white.
“I asked the students to understand their (the black writer’s and poet’s) perspectives,” Hawn said. “My students deserve the right to engage in these conversations. ... I would not be doing my job if I didn’t bring these perspectives to them.”
Cox, however, said Hawn presented a one-sided picture of the issues in question.
SUPPORTERS IN HIS CORNER
Attorney Sumi Cho, director of strategic initiatives for AAPF, said she will attend the hearing on Tuesday to support Hawn as part of the group’s The Truth Be Told campaign, which Cho said seeks education on race issues that is “accurate and inclusive” nationwide.
“No teacher should be punished for telling the truth about our past and present,” Cho said.
Before the school board’s vote to fire him in May, Hawn assigned “The First White President” by Ta-Nehisi Coates in February, followed by an April assignment on “White Privilege” by spoken-word poet Kyla Jennée Lacey during the George Floyd murder trial.
Coates said he doesn’t understand how Hawn lost his livelihood, while Lacey said she is tired of blacks being presented as not being credible sources and “getting black people to shut up about our experiences.”
As for profanity in her work, Lacey called it “artistic profanity” and said “no one whispers when they need help.”
“Racism is not kind. I don’t know why I was expected to be kind talking about racism,” Coates said, adding that Blacks should not be forced to change their viewpoints to be palatable to whites.
School board members and Cox questioned whether such language was suitable for high school students.
A GoFundMe page for Hawn, called Stand With Coach Hawn, had raised $65,458 of a $85,000 goal as of Monday evening — up from $62,198 on Friday after-noon.
