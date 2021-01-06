BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school officials are mulling a proposed public-private partnership to build an access road to West Ridge High School for an ultimate cost, with interest, of $5.8 million over 10 years.
In addition, the Board of Education at its Thursday voting meeting also may consider a proposal by member Mark Ireson to perform another community survey including the name Sullivan South Middle School with Raiders or Blue Raiders as the mascot.
That reflects the name of South High and the mascot of North High/Middle that will become a middle school at the current South High campus.
South Middle was not among the three options a naming committee sent out for a public online survey, but Ireson said the North and South communities should vote on that option before the board adopts names, mascots and colors for the school.
The discussions came during Tuesday’s two-hour, 45-minute work session, with no members of the public allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHAT IS THE WEST RIDGE ROAD PROPOSAL?
Former Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri again presented his proposal from Jericho Partners LLC to build an access road to West Ridge, off Interstate 81’s Exit 63, in time for the school’s opening in August 2021.
Since last presenting the plan to the BOE in December, Belgeri has honed the cost to $4.4 million, which if split over a decade would cost $5.8 million, or about $579,000 a year. However, that includes keeping Lynn Road in front of the school open and connected in both directions instead of putting a cul de sac at the point where the access road would cut it in half.
BOE Chairman Randall Jones said access is needed from Shipley Ferry Road to Lynn Road and the school to the south. He also suggested a gravel road connecting the site to Henry Harr Road to the north.
Belgeri presented the board a memorandum of understanding, which if approved by the BOE and county commission would be followed by a second document outlining details of things such as sidewalks, curbs and guttering.
The partnership could develop the adjoining land and/or sell it for development.
“The school board should not have to be building roads, but somebody should be able to do it,” BOE Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey said. “Everybody in the county knew where the school was when the ($160 million) bond was approved” by the county commission in December 2016. However, that bond money legally could not be used for road construction.
The new road would likely be funded by school system sales tax revenues and/or fund balance, Jones said, unless the commission has another method in mind.
The road would attach to the existing Jericho Road, which leads from Airport Parkway to the Jericho Shriners Temple, and go over to the new high school.
Jericho Partners has an option expiring April 15 on eight acres surrounding the proposed route near Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Waste Management Inc. In addition, the LLC would seek a right-of-way from the Shriners of less than an acre, Belgeri said.
Without action by the school board and commission by month’s end, Belgeri said the project would not be ready in time for the opening of West Ridge.
“The Lynn Road alignment is not safe,” said Belgeri, whose plan while highway commissioner to spend surplus funds on the project was nixed by the county commission. Belgeri said Highway Department efforts to widen Lynn Road would not address curves and steepness issues.
BOE attorney Pat Hull said he believes legal issues over the public- private partnership can be worked out or around if the plan gets buy-in from the commission and Kingsport leaders. Much of Lynn Road and almost all of Jericho Road are in the city.
Jones read an email from County Attorney Dan Street that indicated Street believed the idea could be legal as long as a public entity purchased the road development.
“If we can do all of that, we can do all the work to get over the legal hurdles,” Hull said.