BLOUNTVILLE — The next step in the Matthew Hawn case could come later this month, in December or January.
An impartial hearing officer last month ruled that the Board of Education acted properly in voting to fire the Sullivan County teacher, who taught contemporary issues class at the former Sullivan Central High School.
“His (Dale Conder’s) ruling is for dismissal,” BOE Chairman Randall Jones. He said the board would have a choice of voting on three motions: affirm Conder’s ruling, overturn the ruling or modify the ruling. Then, either side could contest the chosen decision to Sullivan County Chancery Court.
“It’s crucial we not talk about the case until the hearing. We can talk about the process,” Jones said.
Hawn says he was fired for teaching white privilege and critical race theory, banned by the Tennessee General Assembly around the time of the board vote. However, the school system and former director deny that and maintain Hawn, among other things, was insubordinate because he didn’t provide varying opinions and allowed students to hear profanity in a video of a poem decrying racism and white privilege.
“Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn,” Conder wrote in a 10-page Finding of Facts and Conclusions of Law dated Oct. 22.
“The record establishes that Mr. Hawn failed to follow the Teacher Code of Ethics and in doing so acted unprofessionally,” Conder wrote. “Furthermore, Mr. Hawn was insubordinate in that he failed to follow the reprimand that prohibited him from using materials with inappropriate language. And failing to present varying viewpoints, despite knowing he was to do so, was insubordinate conduct.”
Hawn, who was a tenured teacher, is on unpaid leave. He has not responded to requests for comment through supporters.
During a work session on Thursday, the board chose four potential dates for Hawn’s appeal of Conder’s ruling that the school board acted properly in following the recommendation of former Director David Cox to dismiss Hawn.
The dates, which must mesh with schedules of attorney Chris McCarty, representing Cox, and attorney Virginia McCoy, representing Hawn, may be held on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 or Dec. 14, the board decided by informal consensus. The time will be determined when a day is chosen.
“I think everyone would rather go ahead and get the appeal over with,” board member Mary Rouse said.
However, Jones warned the board it might be January before all parties could meet for what could take only an hour. Board attorney Pat Hull likened it to an appeals court presentation in that the only thing the board can consider in its vote is the record of the three-day hearing.
Hull said the written record will be in board members’ hands by Nov. 15, or maybe sooner, and the appeal is to be based solely on that record.
The board voted 6-1 to follow the Cox recommendation, with member Matthew Spivey saying he didn’t have enough information he thought warranted termination.
The board has only six members with the recent resignation of Randall Gilmore, who moved out of his district, and may or may not have a County Commission appointee for Gilmore’s old seat by the time of the appeal hearing. Jones said the appointee would hear the case if he or she is appointed by the time of the hearing.
If the matter ended in a 3-3 tie, Jones and Hull said the original vote to follow the Cox recommendation would stand.