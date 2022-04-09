BLOUNTVILLE — The campuses of the former Blountville Middle/Elementary schools and the former Colonial Heights Middle soon could go to the highest bidder.
Meanwhile, the former Sullivan Middle School could be torn down and made part of the adjoining Sullivan Elementary campus.
Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said he wants to take action on all three former campuses this spring. Jones said Thursday he would support moving forward at the May 12 BOE meeting with selling the Blountville property, which the school system ceased using for schools last May, unless the county commission makes an offer or proposal for it before then. Blountville Middle once housed Blountville High, built in the 1930s, and the elementary was built in the 1950s.
"I think we need to consider moving on with that sale, putting it on the agenda" in May, Jones said at Thursday's regular school board meeting.
He also said he would support selling the Colonial Heights site, possibly after razing the building, and demolishing "the Sullivan Middle School part" of the property, which once housed the old Sullivan West High School in Sullivan Gardens.
On Friday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable in an interview said the commission has "substantial" interest in the Blountville property, although a thorny issue to be resolved is whether the school system owns all of the property or some of it is owned by county government.
WHAT IS THE RUSH?
Jones said that the BOE voted in late 2021 to give the commission until Jan. 1 to propose a purchase. No such proposal has been submitted and Jones said it is time to move forward with disposing of the Blountville property.
However, he said a broader issue is that the new state school funding formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) which, aside from replacing the Basic Education Program (BEP) by 2023-24, would require that public school districts turn over unused or underused facilities to charter schools and require the public district to provide renovation, maintenance and repair of those facilities for the charter schools.
"It seems like the General Assembly is intent on taking local responsibilities to Nashville," Venable said.
"There is significant interest (in the Blountville site) on the part of the commission," Venable said. "I can't make a proposal to the Board of Education without the commission signing on to it."
Venable said he would talk with Jones on Friday and noted he has been polling the 24 commissioners individually to see what offer they would support for the property.
"I think we'll be making an offer shortly," he said.
WHY THE BLOUNTVILLE DELAYS?
The 500-pound gorilla in the room about the Blountville property is uncertainty over ownership of the land. Part of it is clearly owned by the school system, while another section has no deed of record and another appears to be in the name of the county.
In addition, a small section has a long-term lease to the Sullivan County Library, which was approved by the school system, which Jones said leads him to believe the school system should have claim on all the land.
The commission could take the point of view that the county should not have to pay to buy property it already owns.
Meanwhile, Piney Flats businessman Michael Laisure is interested in the Blountville property as a nonprofit community center, mirroring ones he has put in the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools. Others have also expressed interest in the former Blountville campus.
WHAT IS OTHER SCHOOLS' STATUS?
Jones said that the problem with Sullivan Middle is that it is in poor condition and literally adjoins the elementary school via a walkway.
He said its close proximity to the elementary would make selling it or having another entity use it unworkable and unlikely. He said since the school system probably can't sell the property, tearing down the middle school would make the elementary school more attractive.
Colonial Heights, which has a leaky roof, is in better shape and has drawn interest from Tri-Cities Christian Academy, operated by White Pine-based Lakeway Christian Schools. Lakeway offered $1.4 million for it and then $1.8 million despite a county school board vote to put in a deed restriction prohibiting secondary school use of the building.
Kingsport City Schools also expressed interest in Colonial Heights, and local businessman Allen Hood has proposed establishing a community center with athletic programs there.
"It's kind of like Blountville. It could be part of a larger community commitment," Venable said of the Colonial Heights campus.
