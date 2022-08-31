BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night.
In addition, the five-member board is set to consider the spending of $16.4 million in remaining available ESSER 3.0 or Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief federal COVID-19 money.
During a work session Wednesday evening, the BOE received a requested rundown on what fixing air conditioning and heating issues systemwide, including getting rid of all window air conditioners, and addressing roofing needs would cost. The money must go toward projects that improve air quality, such as installing new HVAC and replacing leaky roofs.
The board also heard a presentation on the final exam exemption requested by West Ridge High Principal Josh Davis and Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare to encourage attendance. The last exemptions were in 2017, Director Evelyn Rafalowski said, but the proposed new ones are stricter.
BOARD MAKING ESSER PLANS
The BOE reviewed roofing and HVAC conditions at all schools, and after a few tweaks came up with more than $10 million worth of proposed projects. All monetary amounts are estimates, and Chairman Randall Jones said the board may add more projects covering other allowed areas for approval Thursday night.
The initial plan was for $25 million in projects: $15 million at Sullivan East High and $5 million each at Mary Hughes and Indian Springs elementary schools, although some of that money overlaps with what was presented Wednesday night.
The roofing projects, ranked in order of need, are:
1. $780,000 in metal roofing, gutters and facia replacement at Mary Hughes, with roofing having to meet the approval of the Piney Flats Historic Zoning Commission in enforcing historic district standards.
2. $600,000 in shingle roofing, guttering and facia replacement at Bluff City Elementary School.
3. $250,000 for new roofing for the kitchen and art and music areas at Emmett Elementary and $150,000 to replace roofing of the kitchen area at Ketron Elementary.
4. $500,000 to reroof the original Miller Perry Elementary building.
5. $350,000 for a new roof on a portion of Indian Springs. (The board informally added this Wednesday.)
The HVAC ones, ranked in order of need, are:
1. $2.2 million to replace Mary Hughes window air conditioning units and boilers with central HVAC.
2. $1.1 million to replace Indian Springs window AC units and electric heaters with central HVAC.
3. $750,000 to replace AC and second- and third-floor areas of the original Bluff City Elementary building, not county money already approved replace a cooling tower.
4. $100,000 to replace HVAC in the kitchen and cafeteria of Rock Springs Elementary.
5. $800,000 to replace window AC units in the original building section of Miller Perry, $750,000 to replace eight Sullivan Heights rooftop air handler units and $275,000 to replace both chillers.
6. $750,000 to $800,000 to replace HVAC at the West Ridge Annex, the vocational area of the former Sullivan Central High (now Middle) School. (The board informally added this Wednesday.)
Rafalowski said she plans to let the board decide any tweaks or changes to the ESSER plans Thursday night.
FINAL EXAM EXEMPTIONS ALSO ON AGENDA
If students have “a 3.5 GPA (grade point average) or higher and” have “missed no more than two days, they may exempt two final exams of their choice,” reads a draft of the policy Rafalowski gave to the BOE and plans to recommend Thursday at the meeting. However, mandatory end-of-course or EOC exams are not exempt.
In addition, an out-of-school suspension is an automatic loss of exam exemption for that semester. Excused or unexcused absences, regardless of the reason except for school activities, count against the exemption. Students who confirm their exemption status still may take the final but have it counted toward their final grade only if it improves that grade.
“We’re surely not going to encourage our kids to come to school sick,” member Paul Robinson said. Member Mark Ireson had already expressed his problem with the exam exemptions, which he said don’t prepare students for college final exams.
Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said he understands not allowing excused absences to count, with member and former Principal Mary Rouse saying in her experience students would sometimes acquire a doctor’s excuse after the fact.
Also, three tardies, three dismissals or a combination of three such events will equal one absence. In addition, the absences count per class, so missing the same class three times in a semester for a doctor’s appointment or sickness, even if excused, would end any chance for exam exemption in that class.
The board meeting is to start 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.