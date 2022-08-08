Sullivan East High Patriot baseball

A Sullivan East High pitcher throws from the mound as the school plays at home against Sullivan Central High May 21, 2021. The Sullivan County school board is seeking more contributions by Aug. 30 to fund a baseball infield turf project, the bulk of which already has been funded by an anonymous donor.

 CHERYL GRAY/KINGPSORT TIMES NEWS FILE PHOTO

BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000.

Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.

Sullivan East High logo

