A Sullivan East High pitcher throws from the mound as the school plays at home against Sullivan Central High May 21, 2021. The Sullivan County school board is seeking more contributions by Aug. 30 to fund a baseball infield turf project, the bulk of which already has been funded by an anonymous donor.
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000.
Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.
An anonymous lump-sum donation of $507,000 won’t cover the cost of the low bid for the project, even without some money already spent on design work, but donations totaling about $101,500 have been promised. That leaves the project $60,875.95 short.
School board member Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area made a motion at the Board of Education meeting Thursday night that all donations be put in an account earmarked for the project. The board voted 7-0 to approve the motion.
Hughes said one problem is that folks willing to give the $101,500 in promised money and other potential donors are concerned about what will happen to the money if the project is delayed or not done. He said donors can specify how the money is spent but can’t force the project to go ahead if not enough money is donated.
The school system is rejecting two alternate bids, including one for grading elsewhere on the field that Hughes said could be done later and one for a school logo.
The deadline for money to be donated and allow the project to go forward under the low bid is Aug. 30, Hughes said during the meeting, since the low bid is good only until Sept. 1.
Hughes said East Principal Andy Hare has been in touch with people who want to come up with an idea to get the turf funded and done. Hughes said the plan would not require any school system funding since the extra $60,875.95 would be raised by donations.
The low bid of $596,366 came from Baseline Sports Construction, which bid $160,150 on the grading, alternate 1, and $12,842 on the logo, alternate 2.
Hughes said he is confident the turf project could be done in time for the 2023 baseball season if the bid can be awarded by Sept. 1.
Otherwise, he said rebidding the project could end up costing more.