BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold three meetings Thursday, Nov. 4. All will be in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.
The meetings are a 4 p.m. called meeting to review board self evaluation results, a 4:30 p.m. work session and a 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting, a voting meeting. The agendas for the work session and regular board meeting can be viewed online at https://meeting.boeconnect.net/Public/Organization/561.